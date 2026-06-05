HBCU Legacy Bowl moving to Atlanta in 2027

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is moving to Atlanta, giving one of Black college football’s premier showcases a new home in one of the nation’s biggest sports markets.

Friday, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced that the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will relocate to Atlanta in 2027. The postseason all-star game will be played Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, at Center Parc Stadium and will air live on NFL Network.

It marks a major shift for an event built to showcase NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It also places the game in a city with deep HBCU roots, a strong alumni base and major corporate reach.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair will take place Friday, Feb. 26, one day before the game. Organizers say the move to Atlanta should expand access for students, with nearly 50 HBCUs located within driving distance of the city.

“Atlanta represents tremendous growth and opportunity for the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl and the young people we serve,” said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. “We believe this next chapter will elevate the experience for our students, fans, partners, and NFL scouts while continuing to honor the proud traditions and lasting impact of HBCU football.”

Atlanta gives Legacy Bowl new reach

The HBCU Legacy Bowl has grown into more than an all-star game. It is now the centerpiece of a weeklong celebration that includes football, career development, networking and community engagement.

Atlanta gives the event a different kind of platform. The city has become a regular home for major college football events, pro sports showcases and Black cultural moments. It also sits within easy reach of schools across the SIAC, SWAC, MEAC and CIAA footprints.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame also announced that Allstate has extended its title sponsorship of the game. The extension keeps the brand attached to an event designed to create opportunities on and off the field.

“We are deeply grateful to Allstate for its continued commitment to, and belief in, the mission of the HBCU Legacy Bowl,” said James “Shack” Harris, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. “Their support has helped us grow this event into a premier platform that creates opportunities for HBCU student-athletes and connects students and graduates with meaningful career pathways.”

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009 by Harris and Williams. It has 130 inductees and has awarded more than $450,000 in direct support to HBCUs and HBCU scholarships since its inception.

Ticket information and additional details about the week of events will be announced in the coming months.