WNBA veteran takes over HBCU program

WNBA veteran Crystal Robinson is taking over an HBCU women’s basketball program with championship expectations.



Langston University announced Robinson as the 12th head women’s basketball coach in Lady Lions history. The former WNBA first-round draft pick replaces Chris Vincent, who left the program earlier this spring after a successful stint at the Oklahoma HBCU.



Robinson arrives with deep Oklahoma roots, NAIA history and professional basketball credibility. She was selected sixth overall by the New York Liberty in the 1999 WNBA Draft and played professionally for more than a decade before moving into coaching.

“I am honored to join Langston University, an institution with great heritage on and off the court,” Robinson said. “Very few people get the opportunity to pursue their dreams in multiple eras. I missed an NAIA championship twice as a player; now I am excited to chase that dream alongside our student athletes and my new Langston family.”

Chrystal Robinson brings WNBA experience to Langston

Robinson starred at Southeastern Oklahoma State, where she became one of the top NAIA players in the country. She was a three-time NAIA First-Team All-American and the 1996 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Player of the Year. She also helped lead Southeastern to NAIA national championship game appearances in 1995 and 1996.



Langston athletic director Donnita Rogers said Robinson’s resume made the hire a rare opportunity.



“It’s not every day you have the opportunity to hire a first-round WNBA draft pick and four-time Hall of Famer but here we are welcoming one of Oklahoma’s and the NAIA’s greatest basketball players to Langston University,” Rogers said.



Robinson’s coaching background includes stops at the high school, junior college, NCAA Division I and WNBA levels. She led McAlester High School to an Oklahoma 5A state title in her only season as head coach. She also served as head coach at Murray State College and worked as an assistant at Utah State and TCU.



Her WNBA coaching experience includes time with the Seattle Storm, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. Robinson was on staff when Seattle won the 2018 WNBA championship.



Now she inherits a Langston program looking to build on recent momentum and chase the NAIA championship banner that has remained just out of reach.