Delaware State Does it Again Swings Big with Women’s Basketball Hire

Delaware State University just did it again.

Less than four months ago, Athletic Director Tony Tucker made national headlines when he hired three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson to coach DSU football. Jackson delivered immediately — the Hornets went 8-4, led the entire FCS in rushing. .

Now Tucker is swinging big again, this time on the women’s basketball side.

Delaware State University announced Thursday that Khadijah Rushdan is the new head coach of the Hornets’ women’s basketball program. If you know Delaware basketball, you already know what this hire means. If you do not, you are about to find out — because this resume is something else.

DSU’s Big Hires Under AD Tony Tucker Football” Dec 2024 DeSean Jackson 3× Pro Bowl WR • 15 NFL seasons • Year 1: 8-4 record • Led FCS in rushing • MEAC Championship Game Women’s Basketball” Apr 2026 Khadijah Rushdan Delaware all-time scoring record • Rutgers Big Ten • Marquette asst. coach • Delaware native returning home

A WNBA Draft Pick, Hall of Famer and Delaware Icon Comes Home

Rushdan is not just a good hire. In fact, she is one of the most decorated players Delaware has ever produced at any level.

15th Overall WNBA Draft Pick” LA Sparks 2012 2,464 Career points” Delaware all-time record 5× First-team All-State (state record)

From a Torn ACL at Rutgers to the WNBA

Growing up in Wilmington, she attended St. Elizabeth’s School and became the greatest high school player the state had ever seen. By the time she graduated, Rushdan held the all-time scoring record with 2,464 career points. Beyond that, she was both a McDonald’s and Parade All-American, named Delaware State Player of the Year three times, and became the first athlete in Delaware high school history — in any sport — to earn first-team All-State honors five times. She started in the eighth grade. Elena Delle Donne eventually broke that scoring record. That alone tells you the level Rushdan was operating at.

In 2022, she was inducted into the Delaware Sports Museum and Hall of Fame. That honor is not given lightly.

From Delaware, Rushdan went to Rutgers where Hall of Fame coach Vivian Stringer developed her into one of the most complete guards in program history. The numbers back that up. She played in more games at Rutgers — 135 — than any player in program history. Rushdan is one of only two Scarlet Knights ever to record a triple-double. She is one of only two players in Rutgers history to accumulate over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 400 assists. As a junior, she led the entire Big East in ball-handling with the conference’s best assist-to-turnover ratio.

Then, before her senior season, she suffered a torn ACL. Rather than give up, Rushdan came back and earned first-team All-Big East honors anyway. She helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament all five seasons, including an Elite Eight in 2007-08. She also won a gold medal at the 2006 FIBA Americas Championship as a member of the USA U18 National Team.

After that collegiate career, she went straight to the pros. In 2012, the Los Angeles Sparks selected Rushdan with the 15th overall pick in the WNBA Draft. She spent a season in Los Angeles before playing professionally overseas in Israel. When her playing days ended, she did not walk away from the game. Instead, she went back to where it all started.

She Built Her Coaching Career From the Ground Up

Rushdan began her coaching career at her own alma mater, St. Elizabeth, spending three seasons as an assistant before ascending to the college ranks. That detail matters. She did not skip straight to the Power Five. She went home, invested in the next generation, and earned her way up every step.

From there, she spent a season at LaSalle where she developed Amy Griffin into a Big 5 First Team selection. After that, Rushdan spent five seasons at North Florida, where her player development record speaks for itself. Marissa Mackins earned ASUN All-Conference First Team honors under her guidance. Rhetta Moore won ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year and earned an All-Tournament nod. Then, in 2022, Jazz Bond became the first WNBA Draft pick in North Florida program history — selected 31st overall by the Dallas Wings — after Rushdan had worked with her for all four years of her college career.

Most recently at Marquette in the Big East, she continued building her reputation as one of the sharpest player developers and recruiters in women’s college basketball. Additionally, she served on the coaching staff at the 2022 US Olympic Women’s Basketball U16 Trials — a role that reflects the level of trust USA Basketball placed in her judgment.

What She Is Walking Into at Delaware State

This is where the real story begins — because Rushdan is not inheriting a healthy program. She is walking into a genuine rebuild, and HBCU basketball fans deserve to understand the full picture.

The DSU women’s basketball program won the MEAC championship in 2006. That was twenty years ago. Since then, the program has steadily declined. Delaware State has not had a winning season since 2008-09. In 2021-22, the Hornets went 0-24 — winless for the first time in program history. The two seasons under outgoing coach Jazmone Turner produced just 12 combined wins. This past season, the team finished 7-23. Following Turner’s dismissal, several players have already entered the transfer portal.

In short, Rushdan is not stepping into a comfortable situation. However, that context makes the hire more compelling, not less. Tucker did the same thing with DeSean Jackson, who inherited a football program that had won just two games across two seasons and turned it into an 8-4 contender in year one.

What This Hire Means for HBCU Basketball

The Rushdan hire is, in many ways, the women’s basketball version of the Jackson hire. Similarly, it is a high-profile, credentialed coach with a WNBA pedigree who did not have to choose an HBCU — but did. Rushdan grew up in Delaware. DSU is her home program. Because of that, this is not a stepping stone. This is the destination.

According to a press release issued by Delaware State University, Athletic Director Tony Tucker stated: “Khadijah’s impressive background as a player and her successful coaching experience make her the perfect fit to lead our women’s basketball program. This is another great addition to our Athletic Department that reflects our commitment to excellence.”

Rushdan was equally direct in the same Delaware State University press release: “I am beyond grateful and excited to be back home and lead the women’s basketball program at Delaware State University, a truly historic institution. As a native of Delaware, this opportunity is incredibly special to me, and I’m thankful to President Allen, AD Tucker, and Dr. Hawkins for their trust and belief in my vision. DSU has tremendous potential, and I’m ready to build a championship culture that energizes our campus, engages our community, and makes our supporters proud.”

“I am beyond grateful and excited to be back home and lead the women’s basketball program at Delaware State University, a truly historic institution.” ” Khadijah Rushdan, Head Coach, DSU Women’s Basketball

Delaware State Is Becoming a Different Program

Consider what Tucker has built in a short time. First, he hired DeSean Jackson and watched him take a program that won two games in two years to an 8-4 record in year one. Now, he has brought in a WNBA Draft pick, a Delaware Hall of Famer, and someone who has already produced a WNBA Draft pick as a position coach.

Meanwhile, DSU President Tony Allen has committed $125 million to an athletic transformation initiative that includes a new indoor training facility, a revamped stadium, and a long-awaited convocation center. The money is real. The vision is real. The hires are real.

Simply put, Delaware State is not waiting anymore.

Mark Your Calendar

According to the Delaware State University press release, Coach Rushdan will be officially introduced on April 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET at Wild Quail Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Camden, DE 19934, during the closing ceremonies of DSU’s 2nd Annual Chairman’s Invitational Golf Tournament. Additionally, she will be available for one-on-one media interviews on site.

HBCU Gameday will be there.

Source: Delaware State University Office of Athletic Media Relations. Media contact: Tiana Cephers, (302) 857-6068, Tcephers@desu.edu