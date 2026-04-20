Bethune-Cookman and FAMU break away in SWAC baseball

Texas Southern entered the weekend tied for first place in SWAC baseball.

By Sunday afternoon, the Tigers were looking up at the top of the standings.

After dropping two of three games to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas Southern fell out of a three-way tie for first and now sits at 13-5 in conference play, two games behind leaders Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M, who are both 15-3.

UAPB Series Swings the Race

The turning point in the SWAC race came in Pine Bluff.

After losing Friday, Texas Southern responded with an 11-10 win on Saturday in a back-and-forth game that kept the Tigers in position to salvage the series.

But on Sunday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff delivered again.

The Golden Lions edged Texas Southern 5-4, securing the series win and handing the Tigers a critical loss in the standings race. With the win, UAPB improved to 12-6 in SWAC play and strengthened its position as a contender.

The series result proved costly for Texas Southern, which had entered the weekend tied atop the conference.

Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M Take Control

While Texas Southern stumbled, the other co-leaders took full advantage.

Bethune-Cookman dominated its series against Alabama A&M, winning:

15-5 on Saturday (7 innings)

13-3 on Sunday (7 innings)

The Wildcats extended their winning streak to six games and now sit at 15-3, holding a share of first place.

Florida A&M matched that pace at home.

The Rattlers swept Mississippi Valley State with:

14-4 win on Saturday

14-8 win on Sunday

Florida A&M has now won three straight games and remains tied for the top spot in the SWAC standings.

Team SWAC Record Conf. Pct. Overall Overall Pct. Streak Bethune-Cookman 15-3 .833 29-11 .725 W6 Florida A&M 15-3 .833 20-17 .541 W3 Texas Southern 13-5 .722 18-13 .581 L1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 12-6 .667 19-22 .463 W1 Southern 11-7 .611 18-20 .474 W7 Grambling State 11-7 .611 14-24 .368 W3 Alabama State 10-8 .556 20-18 .526 L1 Jackson State 7-11 .389 17-23 .425 W1 Mississippi Valley State 7-11 .389 11-25 .306 L6 Prairie View A&M 3-15 .167 7-31 .184 L5 Alabama A&M 2-16 .111 8-33 .195 L7 Alcorn State 2-16 .111 6-32 .158 L6

Southern and Grambling Make Moves

Just behind the leaders, both Southern and Grambling State gained ground.

Southern swept Alcorn State in dominant fashion, scoring:

17 runs on Saturday

14 runs on Sunday

The Jaguars have now won seven straight games and improved to 11-7 in conference play.

Grambling State also completed a sweep of Prairie View A&M, winning 8-6 on Saturday and 7-6 on Sunday. The Tigers are now 11-7 and firmly in the mix.

Middle of the Pack Tightens

Alabama State and Jackson State split their series, with Alabama State winning in extra innings Saturday before Jackson State bounced back Sunday.

Alabama State now sits at 10-8, while Jackson State moves to 7-11.

Following Sunday’s results, the top of the conference looks like this:

Bethune-Cookman — 15-3

— 15-3 Florida A&M — 15-3

— 15-3 Texas Southern — 13-5

— 13-5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 12-6

— 12-6 Southern — 11-7

— 11-7 Grambling State — 11-7

What It Means Moving Forward

Texas Southern’s series loss underscores how quickly the SWAC race can shift.

Just days after being tied for first, the Tigers now face pressure to keep pace with two teams that are trending upward.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M have seized control of the standings, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern and Grambling continue to close the gap.

With several weeks remaining in the season, the SWAC baseball race is far from decided—but the margin for error is getting smaller.