Bethune-Cookman and FAMU break away in SWAC baseball

Texas Southern entered the weekend tied for first place in SWAC baseball.
By Sunday afternoon, the Tigers were looking up at the top of the standings.
After dropping two of three games to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas Southern fell out of a three-way tie for first and now sits at 13-5 in conference play, two games behind leaders Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M, who are both 15-3.
UAPB Series Swings the Race
The turning point in the SWAC race came in Pine Bluff.
After losing Friday, Texas Southern responded with an 11-10 win on Saturday in a back-and-forth game that kept the Tigers in position to salvage the series.
But on Sunday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff delivered again.
The Golden Lions edged Texas Southern 5-4, securing the series win and handing the Tigers a critical loss in the standings race. With the win, UAPB improved to 12-6 in SWAC play and strengthened its position as a contender.
The series result proved costly for Texas Southern, which had entered the weekend tied atop the conference.
Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M Take Control
While Texas Southern stumbled, the other co-leaders took full advantage.
Bethune-Cookman dominated its series against Alabama A&M, winning:
- 15-5 on Saturday (7 innings)
- 13-3 on Sunday (7 innings)
The Wildcats extended their winning streak to six games and now sit at 15-3, holding a share of first place.
Florida A&M matched that pace at home.
The Rattlers swept Mississippi Valley State with:
- 14-4 win on Saturday
- 14-8 win on Sunday
Florida A&M has now won three straight games and remains tied for the top spot in the SWAC standings.
|Team
|SWAC Record
|Conf. Pct.
|Overall
|Overall Pct.
|Streak
|Bethune-Cookman
|15-3
|.833
|29-11
|.725
|W6
|Florida A&M
|15-3
|.833
|20-17
|.541
|W3
|Texas Southern
|13-5
|.722
|18-13
|.581
|L1
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|12-6
|.667
|19-22
|.463
|W1
|Southern
|11-7
|.611
|18-20
|.474
|W7
|Grambling State
|11-7
|.611
|14-24
|.368
|W3
|Alabama State
|10-8
|.556
|20-18
|.526
|L1
|Jackson State
|7-11
|.389
|17-23
|.425
|W1
|Mississippi Valley State
|7-11
|.389
|11-25
|.306
|L6
|Prairie View A&M
|3-15
|.167
|7-31
|.184
|L5
|Alabama A&M
|2-16
|.111
|8-33
|.195
|L7
|Alcorn State
|2-16
|.111
|6-32
|.158
|L6
Southern and Grambling Make Moves
Just behind the leaders, both Southern and Grambling State gained ground.
Southern swept Alcorn State in dominant fashion, scoring:
- 17 runs on Saturday
- 14 runs on Sunday
The Jaguars have now won seven straight games and improved to 11-7 in conference play.
Grambling State also completed a sweep of Prairie View A&M, winning 8-6 on Saturday and 7-6 on Sunday. The Tigers are now 11-7 and firmly in the mix.
Middle of the Pack Tightens
Alabama State and Jackson State split their series, with Alabama State winning in extra innings Saturday before Jackson State bounced back Sunday.
Alabama State now sits at 10-8, while Jackson State moves to 7-11.
Updated SWAC Baseball Standings
Following Sunday’s results, the top of the conference looks like this:
- Bethune-Cookman — 15-3
- Florida A&M — 15-3
- Texas Southern — 13-5
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 12-6
- Southern — 11-7
- Grambling State — 11-7
What It Means Moving Forward
Texas Southern’s series loss underscores how quickly the SWAC race can shift.
Just days after being tied for first, the Tigers now face pressure to keep pace with two teams that are trending upward.
Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M have seized control of the standings, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern and Grambling continue to close the gap.
With several weeks remaining in the season, the SWAC baseball race is far from decided—but the margin for error is getting smaller.