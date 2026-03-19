HBCU squad knocks off ACC team in WNIT debut

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore delivered a landmark moment for its women’s basketball program on Thursday night, as the HBCU squad defeated Wake Forest 59-48 in the WNIT. It was UMES’ first postseason game in school history. The victory gave the Hawks not only a signature road win, but a defining chapter in the program’s growth.

UMES showed from the opening tip that it was not intimidated by the ACC opponent. Even after trailing 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks settled in defensively and took control in the second period. UMES outscored Wake Forest 15-8 in the quarter to carry a 27-22 lead into halftime, fueled by sharp guard play, timely three-point shooting and a defense that forced the Demon Deacons into costly mistakes.

The third quarter was even, with both teams scoring 13 points, but UMES never let the game slip away. Wake Forest briefly grabbed momentum in the fourth quarter and moved in front 48-45 with 4:41 remaining. That is when UMES answered like a seasoned postseason team. Desi Taylor knocked down a jumper and then a three-pointer to swing the game back in the Hawks’ favor, while Kaliya Perry and Jaida Cameron added key baskets in the closing stretch. Taylor buried another three with seven seconds left to put the finishing touch on the win. UMES closed the game on a 14-0 run.

Taylor led UMES with 19 points, including five made three-pointers. Perry added 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, while Dakieran Turner controlled the glass with 16 rebounds. Kalise Hill helped direct the offense with 11 assists as UMES finished with 15 assists on 22 made field goals. The Hawks also won the rebounding battle 44-33 and got 26 points from their bench.

Wake Forest was led by Mary Carter’s 19 points, but UMES made life difficult for the home team all night. The Demon Deacons shot just 31.9 percent from the field and only 4-of-23 from three-point range. UMES was not much better overall at 32.8 percent shooting, but the Hawks were more efficient from deep, hitting 7-of-18 from beyond the arc, and made the biggest plays when the game was on the line.

For UMES, this WNIT victory was about more than one night. It was a historic HBCU moment, a postseason breakthrough, and proof that the Hawks belonged on this stage.