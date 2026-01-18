HBCU has two squads off to historic starts

The basketball programs at Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), long forgotten outposts of HBCU basketball, are both off to a historic start. Both the women and men are staking a claim as real contenders in the MEAC. Second-year head coaches Malikah Willis and Cleo Hill Jr. have delivered statement wins over programs that set the league standard. Victories against Norfolk State and Howard show UMES is not waiting for a break. This HBCU is creating one.

Men’s Basketball Delivers a Historic Start

On the men’s side, this run carries real weight for UMES and the MEAC. The Hawks are off to their strongest start since the 1973-74 season after a 70-67 win over Coppin State. They also opened 4-0 for the first time since earning exclusive Division I status in 1981. The non-conference slate showed a team learning itself. A new roster blended on the fly while chemistry grew through tough games. Hill’s approach has leaned on depth and flexibility. Different players have risen based on matchups. That identity showed up early and now it is showing up in MEAC play.

Once league play began, the men turned preparation into production. UMES protected its home floor and traveled with confidence. The Hawks picked up wins over Morgan State, Howard, and Coppin State. They also grabbed a key road win at Norfolk State. Each result reinforced the same point. This HBCU squad is comfortable under pressure and built to close games. In the MEAC, these wins mean more than standings. They signal a shift in what people should expect from UMES basketball.

“We have shown that we can win in a variety of ways. We have the ability to play a big or small lineup. I like how this team can score on all three levels. We now go on the road for the next five games and we feel that our non-conference schedule has been prepared us for this stretch of basketball.”

Women’s Basketball Authors a Program-Defining Run

The women have been just as compelling in the MEAC. UMES opened conference play with four straight wins for the first time in more than 25 years. That start places this group among the best in program history. Entering the season, the Hawks were projected near the top of the league. They backed it up with a strong non-conference slate. Those games revealed balance and resilience. Those traits travel in the MEAC.

Conference play confirmed what many suspected. UMES handled Morgan State and Howard at home with poise. The Hawks showed toughness in a road win at Norfolk State. They also displayed composure in an overtime win against Coppin State. Each game tested something different. Each time, this HBCU responded with confidence. In the bigger MEAC picture, these wins show a team ready for the grind. They also suggest staying power for UMES.

UMES Basketball Changes the MEAC Conversation

With both teams rolling, UMES is at a rare crossroads in the MEAC. Nothing is promised, and the work ahead will be hard. Still, the trajectory is clear for this HBCU. Willis and Hill are building cultures rooted in accountability and belief. UMES is no longer chasing relevance in the MEAC. It is shaping the conversation.