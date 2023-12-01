By

The Basketball Hall of Fame is finally recognizing the accomplishments of Cheyney University women’s basketball under C. Vivian Stringer.



Cheyney University will receive the Trailblazer Award as part of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.





The Lady Wolves had an outstanding women’s basketball program in the late 1970s and early 1980s under the coaching of Stringer and finished as the national runner-up at the women’s 1982 NCAA Division I championships

.

“As a family first — Stringer, kept us together and it was just…I never played for a team that was just so much talent,” Paulette Bigelow told HBCU Gameday in 2021. “On one team, you had a starting five and then a second unit that can come in and start also.”



Stringer was hired at the school as a professor in 1971 before taking over the basketball program.

“We knew coming in we were different and we just knew that we had to…we were going to win a championship,” said star forward Debra Walker. “We didn’t take no for an answer from anybody. We may be in practice and coach say practice is over. We’re like, nah wait a minute, we need to go over so-and-so again.”

Cheyney University women, C. Vivian Stringer honored by HOF