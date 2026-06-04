HBCU choirs earn national spotlight with new Stellar Awards category

HBCU gospel choirs will receive a new national spotlight at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

The Stellar Awards have introduced HBCU Choir of the Year as a new category for 2026. The award will honor collegiate gospel choirs from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The winner will be announced on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The show will be hosted by gospel superstar Kirk Franklin.

HBCU Choir of the Year nominees

Five choirs made the first group of finalists.

School Choir Howard University Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University Morgan State University Morgan State University Choir North Carolina A&T State University NC A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir Southern University Southern University Gospel Choir Fort Valley State University The Fort Valley State University Choir

Some of the nominated choirs also include featured artists. Howard’s nomination includes Damien Sneed & The Levites and Kierra Sheard Kelly. Southern University’s nomination includes Cameron Blain. Fort Valley State’s nomination includes Loren Michelle and Tiffany Boone.

Why this award matters

The new HBCU Choir of the Year category gives long-overdue recognition to HBCU gospel music.

For decades, HBCU choirs have shaped the sound of gospel music. They have also trained singers, musicians, directors and worship leaders.

In addition, these choirs often serve as cultural ambassadors for their schools. They perform at convocations, homecomings, churches, national events and community celebrations.

Now, the Stellar Awards will place that tradition on one of gospel music’s biggest stages.

HBCU gospel choirs have deep roots

Each nominee brings a strong musical legacy to the category.

Howard Gospel Choir has long been one of the most recognized collegiate gospel choirs in the country. Meanwhile, Morgan State University Choir has built a national and international reputation for excellence.

NC A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir represents one of the largest HBCU campuses in the nation. Southern University Gospel Choir brings the tradition and energy of Baton Rouge to the field. Fort Valley State University Choir adds another proud HBCU voice from Georgia.

Together, the nominees show the depth of gospel music across HBCU campuses.

Stellar Awards return to Charlotte

The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will honor artists, songwriters, musicians and rising voices across gospel music.

Central City Productions announced nominees across 31 categories, plus six Gospel Radio categories. The show will tape live in Charlotte under the theme “Feels Like Home.”

Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Awards and chairman of Central City Productions, said gospel music continues to inspire people around the world.

“As we celebrate the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, we are reminded that gospel music continues to be one of the most powerful forces for inspiration, healing, and hope in our communities,” Jackson said.

Franklin also said he looks forward to returning as host.

“It is truly an honor to return as host of the 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards,” Franklin said.

A major moment for HBCU culture

The first HBCU Choir of the Year award marks a major moment for gospel music and HBCU culture.

For many students, gospel choir means more than performance. It offers community, faith, leadership and belonging.

As a result, this new category does more than name a winner. It honors a tradition that has lived on HBCU campuses for generations.

When the Stellar Awards announce the winner in Charlotte, one choir will make history. However, all five nominees already represent a major victory for HBCU gospel music.