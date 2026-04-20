Division I mid-majors scooping up D2 HBCU talent

The transfer portal is changing Division I basketball, and HBCU programs in the CIAA are feeling that change in real time. Several proven frontcourt talents have moved to mid-major rosters. Two recent moves show just how quickly that pipeline is growing. Elizabeth City State freshman Donovan Flamer is headed to Saint Joseph’s, while Claflin big man Alex Atkinson has committed to Towson.

Flamer gives Saint Joseph’s a young prospect with length and upside. The 6-foot-9 forward played 24 games at Elizabeth City State and was named the 2026 CIAA Rookie of the Year. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 60 blocked shots during his freshman season.

“The reason I chose St. Joe’s was because I felt they have the best resources for me to develop my game better and help me become the best version of myself,” “And I believe I bring energy and hard work to this team to help them win an A10 championship.”

That quote says a lot about the modern portal era. Talent has always existed in the CIAA and across Black college basketball. What has changed is visibility. Players no longer have to dominate for years before Division I staffs take notice. A strong freshman season, a good frame and real production around the rim can now turn a CIAA player into a recruiting target almost overnight. Flamer’s move is the latest example.

CIAA big men are drawing Division I attention

Atkinson’s jump reinforces the same point. The 6-foot-10 sophomore transferred to Towson after one season at Claflin. He appeared in 24 games and averaged 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His season also earned broader recognition. He received D2CCA Second Team All-Region honors after posting 215 total rebounds and 35 blocks. The former CIAA Defensive Player of the Year would join Towson with two seasons of eligibility left.

For the CIAA, this trend is both a compliment and a challenge. It confirms that the league still develops players who can help at the Division I level. It also means roster building gets tougher for HBCU coaches trying to keep impact players in place. The CIAA has long produced talent that could play higher up the ladder. Now the portal gives those players a faster path, and it gives mid-majors an easier way to find them. Flamer and Atkinson are not outliers. They are signs of where college basketball keeps heading.

