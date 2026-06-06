HBCU Battle of the Bands Returning to Jackson, Mississippi

The sounds of HBCU marching bands will once again take center stage in Mississippi as the HBCU Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands returns to Jackson on Labor Day weekend in 2026.

The event will bring together some of the most recognizable marching bands in Black college football culture for a day filled with music, competition, and celebration. Organizers promise an unforgettable showcase of precision, power, and pageantry as bands from across the country perform in front of thousands of fans.

Star-studded lineup of HBCU bands

The 2026 edition will feature performances from:

Jackson State University

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Langston University

Grambling State University

Tuskegee University

Bethune-Cookman University

Alcorn State University

Mississippi Valley State University

Southern University

Talladega College

With programs representing the SWAC, SIAC, NAIA, and other HBCU traditions, fans can expect a wide range of styles and performances throughout the day.

For Mississippi fans, the event offers a rare opportunity to see Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State share the stage with powerhouse bands from across the HBCU landscape.

More than a battle of the bands

While the marching band performances headline the event, organizers say the weekend will be much more than a musical competition.

Additional activities include:

Live entertainment and performances

Fan Fest and Tailgate experience (free with RSVP)

High school and collegiate step teams

Majorette showcases and dance crews

Food trucks and vendors

Giveaways and merchandise opportunities

Celebrity guests and surprise appearances

The event is designed to celebrate HBCU culture while creating an immersive experience for alumni, students, families, and music lovers.

Jackson becomes the center of HBCU band culture

Few cities are more connected to HBCU football and marching band traditions than Jackson.

Home to Jackson State University and the legendary Sonic Boom of the South, the city has long served as a gathering place for Black college sports and entertainment. Bringing the Labor Day Battle of the Bands to Jackson gives fans another major event to add to the city’s growing calendar of HBCU-centered experiences.

Organizers describe the showcase as a celebration of rhythm, soul, tradition, and community.

“The energy, the precision, and the power of the HBCU sound will be on full display,” organizers said in promotional materials.