Michael Eric Dyson drops classic rap lyrics at HBCU graduation

Bowie State University celebrated a historic milestone on May 22 as Maryland’s oldest HBCU graduated the largest class in school history.

A total of 887 students crossed the stage during Spring 2026 Commencement, including 696 undergraduate students, 160 master’s degree recipients, and 31 doctoral graduates.

But for many graduates and social media viewers, one of the most memorable moments came when keynote speaker Dr. Michael Eric Dyson turned the commencement stage into a hip-hop history lesson.

Dyson uses hip-hop to deliver message of excellence

The renowned scholar, author, and social commentator surprised graduates by weaving together lyrics from some of hip-hop’s most iconic artists while encouraging students to pursue greatness.

At one point, Dyson referenced Eric B. & Rakim’s classic “Move the Crowd,” reciting portions of Rakim’s legendary opening verse before arriving at one of the song’s most recognizable lines.

“How can I move the crowd? First of all, ain’t no mistakes allowed.”

The moment drew a strong reaction from the audience as Dyson blended music, culture, and motivation into a commencement address that felt uniquely connected to the HBCU experience.

Later, he incorporated references to Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G., using lyrics about ambition, struggle, and success to reinforce his message about perseverance.

For a generation raised on hip-hop’s influence, the references served as more than nostalgia. They became examples of artists who imagined success long before achieving it.

“Already be there in your mind”

While the rap references generated buzz online, Dyson’s central message focused on vision and preparation.

“If your mind isn’t already there, your body isn’t going to be there when you arrive,” Dyson told graduates.

“You got to imagine where you’re heading. You have got to imagine a different future. You have got to already be where you’re aiming to be.”

Dyson challenged graduates to see themselves in positions of leadership before they ever arrive there.

“Aim high,” he said. “You will be presidents and doctors and physicians and lawyers and entrepreneurs. Already be there in your mind.”

Bowie State celebrates largest graduating class ever

The commencement ceremony marked a significant achievement for Bowie State University.

University President Dr. Aminta H. Breaux praised the Class of 2026 for its determination and resilience.

“The Class of 2026 represents a powerful reflection of excellence and determination,” Breaux said. “Their accomplishments speak to the strength of Bowie State’s academic programs and our commitment to developing graduates who lead, innovate and serve in a global society.”

The record-setting class reflects the continued growth of the university and its expanding impact as one of the nation’s leading HBCUs.

Dyson encourages civic engagement

Beyond career success, Dyson urged graduates to remain engaged citizens and active participants in democracy.

“Let them know who you’re committed to because we believe in a democracy that is fueled by the energy of the people,” Dyson said.

He encouraged graduates to make their voices heard through voting and community involvement.

“Free your mind and make it to the polls and make a difference. Be a Bulldog, BSU.”

Graduates leave with impressive accomplishments

Several graduates were recognized for outstanding achievements during the ceremony.

Among them was Second Lt. Luciano Saavedra, a communications major who served as cadet battalion commander and mentored nearly 90 cadets before commissioning as a Signal Corps officer in the U.S. Army.

Deborah Lee earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and plans to pursue a career in higher education and policy.

Computer science major Lindsey George was recognized for her academic and athletic accomplishments after earning multiple conference and national honors during her time at Bowie State.

Honoring the past while celebrating the future

The ceremony also included a posthumous Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership awarded to former athletics administrator Clyde Doughty Jr., whose family accepted the degree on his behalf.

Bowie State also recognized its Golden Graduates from the Class of 1976 during their 50th reunion celebration.

Together with the Class of 1977, those alumni have helped build a scholarship endowment that has grown to nearly $57,000 in support of future HBCU students at Bowie State.

As the Class of 2026 joins the university’s growing alumni network, graduates leave campus carrying both a degree and a memorable lesson from one of the nation’s most influential HBCU voices.

For Dyson, that lesson was simple: imagine the future you want, prepare for it, and don’t be afraid to move the crowd along the way.