Benedict Stays Unbeaten, Sets Stage for Huge First Place Matchup

When the moment called for poise, Benedict College delivered like a champion. With less than 30 seconds left, quarterback Darius Ocean rolled to his right and dropped a perfect 16-yard touchdown pass to Triston Morgan, sealing a 31–27 victory over Edward Waters that kept Benedict’s unbeaten HBCU football run alive.

The win moves Benedict to 7–0 overall and 6–0 in the SIAC, the last undefeated program left in HBCU football. But this wasn’t just another win — it was a survival test against one of the fastest-rising programs in Black College Football.

Edward Waters’ Rise Meets the SIAC Standard

Few HBCU programs have flipped their narrative faster than Edward Waters under head coach Brian Jenkins. The Tigers, who stunned Virginia Union earlier this season, have emerged as a true SIAC threat — fast, physical, and fearless.

Saturday’s battle with Benedict College proved it. Edward Waters tied the game twice, blocked a punt for a touchdown, and took a 27–24 lead late on a 58-yard run by Johntarrious Thomas. But when the game was on the line, Benedict showed why they’re ranked No. 24 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and climbing in the national conversation.

“I knew we were going into a hostile environment,” said head coach Ron Dickerson Jr. “We just had to stay composed, wear them down, and play four full quarters.”

That’s exactly what happened. Morgan — who finished with 90 rushing yards and two total touchdowns — carried the ball seven straight times on the final drive before catching the game-winner from Ocean. Isaiah Stephens’ interception on the ensuing Hail Mary sealed it.

The victory keeps Benedict as the only undefeated HBCU football team at any level, a testament to how smoothly Dickerson has continued the program’s success following the departure of former head coach Chennis Berry.

In just his second year, Dickerson has built on Benedict’s defensive DNA while adding an explosive offensive identity behind Ocean’s leadership. The Tigers haven’t lost a step — they’ve sharpened their edge.

Last week’s AFCA and D2Football.com polls continue to highlight that dominance. Benedict’s No. 24 national ranking puts them alongside Virginia Union (No. 17) and Johnson C. Smith (No. 24) as HBCU programs shaping the Division II playoff picture.

It’s no longer just about the CIAA vs. SIAC bragging rights. It’s about which HBCU can withstand the gauntlet to represent in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Albany State Awaits — The SIAC’s Main Event

Next up: a heavyweight clash for the SIAC’s top spot. Albany State (6–1, 6–0 SIAC) rolls into Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Saturday with a chance to snatch control of the conference — and possibly end Benedict College’s perfect run.

The Golden Rams have been on a tear since a close early loss to FCS power Florida A&M, climbing toward national recognition with votes in both major Division II polls. Behind a veteran defense and a resurgent offense, they look every bit like the team that was picked to win the SIAC preseason crown.

For Benedict, it’s simple: win, and the Tigers all but punch their ticket to another conference title game — and perhaps another Top 20 national ranking.

The HBCU Division II Power Race

The latest DII Top 25 rankings tell the story of an arms race that’s become must-watch in HBCU football.

Virginia Union (CIAA) still sets the bar, sitting at No. 17 nationally after bouncing back from its early-season loss to Edward Waters.

still sets the bar, sitting at No. 17 nationally after bouncing back from its early-season loss to Edward Waters. Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) is back in the Top 25, proving its ‘Brick x Brick’ turnaround under Maurice Flowers is real.

is back in the Top 25, proving its ‘Brick x Brick’ turnaround under Maurice Flowers is real. Benedict (SIAC) remains the only unbeaten HBCU team in the country and continues to climb the polls.

remains the only unbeaten HBCU team in the country and continues to climb the polls. Albany State and Edward Waters are both in striking distance, lurking just outside the rankings and ready to shake things up.

Together, these programs have positioned HBCUs at the center of the Division II playoff race — not just as participants but as power brokers.

The Bigger Picture

For years, the narrative around HBCU football at the Division II level centered on tradition and pride. Now it’s about national relevance. With the CIAA and SIAC producing three Top 25 teams and two more knocking on the door, the DII HBCU football landscape is as deep and competitive as ever.