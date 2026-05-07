HBCU Go 2026 Football Broadcast Schedule

HBCU Go is set to bring another full season of Black college football to a national audience.

Allen Media Group’s free-streaming sports platform unveiled its 2026 football schedule this week. The 13-game slate highlights some of the biggest matchups, traditions, and rivalries across the HBCU landscape.

The season kicks off Aug. 29 and runs through late November, with games available nationwide for free across multiple platforms.

Season opener sets the tone

The 2026 schedule opens with a strong non-conference matchup.

North Carolina Central will travel to face Texas Southern on Aug. 29 at W.W. Thorne Stadium. The game sets the tone for a season filled with cross-conference clashes and statement opportunities.

From there, the lineup quickly moves into classic games and rivalry showdowns that define HBCU football culture.

Classics headline the schedule

Several of the biggest HBCU classics are featured prominently in the HBCU Go lineup.

Key matchups include:

Hope Labor Day Classic: Edward Waters vs. Jackson State (Sept. 5)

Edward Waters vs. Jackson State (Sept. 5) Southern Heritage Classic: Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 12)

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 12) Truth and Service Classic: Howard vs. Hampton (Oct. 3)

The Truth and Service Classic will once again spotlight the “Real HU” rivalry in Washington, D.C., as Howard and Hampton meet at Audi Field.

Homecoming games bring added energy

Homecoming season will play a major role in the midseason schedule.

HBCU Go will feature multiple homecoming matchups, including:

Florida A&M at Alabama State (Oct. 10)

Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M (Oct. 17)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M (Oct. 24)

These games traditionally draw large crowds and showcase the full pageantry of HBCU football, from bands to alumni celebrations.

Late-season games could shape conference races

The final stretch of the schedule includes key conference matchups with potential championship implications.

Notable late-season games include:

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State (Nov. 7)

Alcorn State at Southern (Nov. 14)

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 21)

These games could help determine standings in both the SWAC and MEAC as teams push toward the postseason.

Expanded access for fans nationwide

HBCU Go continues to grow its reach ahead of the 2026 season.

Fans can watch games through:

Local broadcast syndication in major markets

Streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, and Local Now

The HBCU Go mobile app

Live streaming at HBCUGO.TV

Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, emphasized the platform’s mission.

“HBCU Go is on a mission to give Black college sports the global stage it deserves. This season, we’re bringing the pageantry, rivalries, and excellence of HBCU football into millions of homes for free.”

HBCU Go President Curtis Symonds added that the schedule reflects the culture.

“From classics to homecomings, every week delivers something unforgettable. HBCU football is more than a game — it’s a shared experience rooted in tradition, pride, and community.”

Week 1 (Aug. 29): North Carolina Central at Texas Southern

Week 2 (Sept. 5): Edward Waters vs. Jackson State (Hope Labor Day Classic)

Week 3 (Sept. 12): Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Southern Heritage Classic)

Week 4 (Sept. 19): Tennessee State at Florida A&M

Week 5 (Sept. 26): South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman

Week 6 (Oct. 3): Howard vs. Hampton (Truth and Service Classic)

Week 7 (Oct. 10): Florida A&M at Alabama State (Homecoming)

Week 8 (Oct. 17): Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M (Homecoming)

Week 9 (Oct. 24): Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M (Homecoming)

Week 10 (Oct. 31): Southern at Florida A&M

Week 11 (Nov. 7): Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

Week 12 (Nov. 14): Alcorn State at Southern

Week 13 (Nov. 21): Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The culture continues to grow

With expanded distribution and a schedule packed with tradition, HBCU Go continues to strengthen its role as a national platform for Black college football.

The 2026 season begins Aug. 29 — and once again, the culture will be on full display every Saturday.