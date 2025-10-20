Secret scrimmage ‘exhibitions’ see HBCUs find success

HBCUs are turning heads this preseason with several impressive wins in what college basketball fans call a “secret scrimmage.” A secret scrimmage is a closed-door matchup between Division I programs—no fans, no media, and no official scorekeeping—that coaches use to evaluate their teams before the season begins.



Until this year, NCAA rules restricted public exhibitions to non-Division I opponents unless for charity, pushing most schools toward these private sessions. But a recent rule change now allows two full exhibitions against any four-year program, meaning secret scrimmages could soon become less secret—and more valuable for exposure, especially for HBCUs.

This month, several HBCUs showed they can hold their own. Arkansas–Pine Bluff topped Arkansas–Little Rock 77-69 in a secret scrimmage that later surfaced online. Transfer forward Jaquan Scott led the Golden Lions with 24 points, while guards Alex Mirhosseini and Quion Williams added 19 and 11, respectively—all three newcomers making strong first impressions.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M notched a 74-73 win over Samford in a public matchup, displaying balance and experience. Alcorn State also earned a 64-59 victory over North Alabama in its own secret scrimmage, paced by returner Tycen McDaniels (20 points) and transfer Jameel Morris from FDU.

For HBCUs, these preseason contests—whether secret scrimmages or public exhibitions—offer a valuable measuring stick before the real games begin. They also showcase the depth, talent, and transfer power many HBCUs are bringing into the 2025 season. If these early results are any indication, expect more than a few surprises once the wins start counting.