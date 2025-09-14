Walk-Off Kick Shocks Ranked HBCU in Inaugural Unity Classic

Jacksonville, Fla. — Edward Waters flipped the script on HBCU football Saturday night. The Tigers stunned No. 13 Virginia Union, 41-38, in the inaugural Unity Classic, capped by freshman kicker Ryan Gagne’s 35-yard game-winner as time expired. The kick touched off a frenzy at Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium and pushed EWU to 3-0 for the first time in program history.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Offense Delivers Knockout Punch

Quarterback Noah Bodden looked in control, throwing for 283 yards on 19-of-35 passing. He added a touchdown and, just as importantly, avoided sacks and turnovers against a physical Virginia Union front.

The Tigers’ ground game provided balance. Johntarrious Thomas bruised his way to 100 yards and a score, while Brady Tillman ripped off a 70-yard touchdown sprint down the sideline, stretching the lead to 28-17.

Through the air, Izaiah Jean-Baptiste was the difference-maker with 112 yards and two touchdowns, including a gadget-play strike from receiver Torey Morrison to break a 14-14 tie. Senior wideout Makai Lovett made three catches for 91 yards, none bigger than a 42-yard grab in the final seconds that set up Gagne’s winner.

Special Teams Swing Momentum

Special teams flipped the game late. Kieren Jackson took a kickoff 90 yards to the house, giving Edward Waters a 38-31 lead and energizing the home crowd. Gagne was perfect all night, hitting all five extra points and both field goals — the last one sending the Tigers into the record books.

Defense Stands Tall

The Tigers’ defense bent but didn’t break. Travis McNichols finished with five tackles, while Rodney Williams and Trevon French came up with key second-half stops. Jaylen Brown added a forced fumble to slow Virginia Union’s high-powered attack and buy time for the offense.

A Statement for EWU

The win didn’t just make history — it sent a message. Edward Waters, led by interim coach Brian Jenkins, knocked off a nationally ranked HBCU opponent in dramatic fashion.

“This is a historic night for Edward Waters University football and for our community,” Jenkins said. “Our players showed heart, resilience, and belief in one another. To win the inaugural Unity Classic in this fashion — it’s something our student-athletes and fans will remember forever.”

What’s Next

The Tigers now take their unbeaten run on the road in a matchup laced with storylines. Jenkins returns to his old stomping grounds when Edward Waters faces Bethune-Cookman University next Saturday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET, with coverage live on HBCU GO.