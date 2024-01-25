Benedict College ready to run under new coach Ron Dickerson Jr.

By

The search is over as the Benedict College Tigers formally named Ron Dickerson Jr. the new head football coach Thursday morning. Dickerson brings over 27 years of coaching experience to Benedict and the overall sentiment of the introductory press conference is that he is ready to put that experience to use immediately.

“Tonight we have a team meeting,” he said. “I’m going to go over my plan with them and then I’m going to let them tell me if they want to be here. If they don’t again, it’s not personal. If they do, then you know we have a roadmap and a journey that I’m very excited about. I have been recruiting.. As soon as we get done here, I’m gonna make sure the coaches that we talked about earlier are employed by Benedict and we will get some great quality young men and their families here.”

In a press release issued by the school, Director of Athletics Willie Washington said Dickerson made an impression as someone who will be able to continue the success Benedict has had in recent years.

“After reviewing hundreds of applicants for the head coaching position, coach Dickerson quickly stood out as someone who could step in immediately and continue the successful ways of this program,” he said. “His experience at a wide variety of football levels, as well as at both HBCU and non-HBCU programs, will enhance our football program and take us to new heights. I believe his hard work ethic runs in his blood, learning from his father who was a legendary coach.”

Dickerson comes to Columbia from the University of West Florida where he served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He is accustomed to winning as well as the Argonauts won back-to-back Gulf South Conference championships and advanced all the way to the NCAA Division II semifinals in 2022.

He takes over a Benedict College team that is fresh off its second consecutive SIAC Championship and when asked if he felt any pressure following in walking in former head coach Chennis Berry’s footsteps, he confidently and sternly said “no.”



“He did a great job, you understand what I’m saying? But like I said, his name was Coach Berry. My name is Coach Ron Dickerson Jr. and we are totally different people. The standard is mine. The vision is Benedict’s. I appreciate what he did, he did a great job. Yes, he has set the bar. But today, this is Ron Dickerson Jr.’s program.”

With National Signing Day right around the corner, Dickerson said he doesn’t feel rushed. He also indicated his Benedict College program will lean heavily on the transfer portal in year one.

In terms of on-field identity, Dickerson said the offense remains to be seen, but he already has big plans for the defense. He noted that he is excited to make sure both sides of the ball are operating smoothly.

“First and foremost, the honor of being the head coach, I don’t have to coach positions anymore. I get to oversee and make sure all the little things are done right,” he said. Now will I still want to coach wide receivers? Yes, because that’s in my DNA and I’ve been blessed to put a lot of young men in the NFL. Offensively, it’s going to be a surprise. Defensively, we’re going to be very aggressive. We’re going to pressure when we need to, but we’re going to be smart. We’re going to have athletes on the field and we’re going to have young men who are very smart on the field. So, you’re going to see a defense that puts pressure and really confuses quarterbacks.”

