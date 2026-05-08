Shedeur Sanders supports Shelomi Sanders as she graduates with HBCU degree

Shelomi Sanders is officially an HBCU graduate after the Alabama A&M commencement ceremony, and Shedeur Sanders cheered her own.



The youngest of Deion Sanders’ children earned a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies with a concentration in Sports Management. The moment gave the Sanders family another HBCU graduate and gave Alabama A&M a proud graduation-day headline.



The achievement stands out for more than one reason. Shelomi Sanders is now the second child of Deion Sanders to graduate from an HBCU. Her brother, Shilo Sanders, graduated from Jackson State in 2023. That made Friday’s ceremony another notable family moment tied to Black college life and achievement.



It also came just one week after her brother, Shedeur Sanders graduated from Colorado. Shelomi was on hand to support him in Boulder. So the Cleveland Browns star returned the favor as Shelomi Sanders was finishing her own path at Alabama A&M. Her road looked different, but it still ended with a degree in hand.

Shedeur Sanders plants a Jackson State flag after JSU beats Southern in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game.

Shedeur Sanders and Shelomi started college at Jackson State

Shelomi Sanders entered college basketball at Jackson State. That was during the period when Deion Sanders had the HBCU program at the center of the sports world. Shedeur Sanders began his career at Jackson State as well. They both followed Deion Sandrers to Colorado when he accepted the head coaching job in Boulder.



Shelomi’s stop at Colorado was brief. After that, Shelomi returned to the HBCU space by transferring to Alabama A&M. That move brought fresh attention to the Bulldogs women’s basketball program. It also gave her a chance to continue building her game while staying connected to the culture and community of HBCU athletics.



At Alabama A&M, Shelomi Sanders spent two seasons with the Bulldogs. She played a supporting role, but she remained a player people watched closely because of her name, her background, and her basketball journey.

Shelomi Sanders leaves Alabama A&M with HBCU degree

Now Shelomi Sanders leaves Alabama A&M with something bigger than minutes or stats. She leaves as an HBCU graduate. In an era when athlete movement often defines the story, this chapter ends with a diploma and a real accomplishment.



Her basketball career is not over. Shelomi Sanders is set to continue playing at Colorado State-Pueblo, a Division II program. So while her Alabama A&M story has closed, the next part of the Shelomi Sanders journey is already beginning.