FAMU oulasts Albany State in Quinn Gray’s homecoming

For over twenty years, Quinn Gray held the FAMU record for the most passing yards in FAMU history. In 2020, he was inducted into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame for his amazing career as a quarterback under Black College Football Hall of Fame coach Billy Joe. Saturday, Quinn Gray returned to Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium as head coach of the surging Albany State Golden Rams of the SIAC.

Return of a Rattler

The previously undefeated Golden Rams were looking to play spoiler for the Rattlers’ home opener. ASU would come out firing behind the arm of veteran quarterback Isaiah Knowles. The Golden Rams took a 14-3 lead on FAMU in a packed stadium.

Coach James Colzie III steadied his Rattlers, who ended up winning 33-28, avoiding the upset from the team picked in the preseason to be the SIAC champions. The Rattlers posted over 450 yards of offense in the win.

FAMU starting quarterback RJ Johnson led the Rattlers with 270 yards passing. In the first half, when the Rattlers were stagnant on offense, Jett Peddy came in to relieve him and was moving the Rattler offense. However, in the second half, Johnson would come out on fire and lead scoring drives for the Rattlers to take the lead. Johnson completed 17-of-22 passes, with at least three dropped balls by his wide receivers.

New LED Lights

FAMU unveiled its new LED light system, keeping in line with college football stadiums nationwide. The rowdy crowd, including a few thousand Albany State fans, their band, royal court, and cheerleaders, went wild in the third quarter as FAMU unveiled its Homecoming Concert Lineup. The lineup includes Gherbo, PartyNextDoor, Bossman DLow, Boosie, and Latto. This lineup will keep FAMU’s Lawson Center rocking during homecoming week.

The Rattlers will enjoy an off week to prepare for a run for the rest of the season, starting with Alabama State on Sept. 27. The Golden Rams will get back to work on Sept. 27, as they host Allen University at the Albany State Coliseum.