HBCU Celebrates Legendary Comedian with Honorary Doctorate

Katt Williams didn’t need a mic to command the crowd in Birmingham this week — just his presence. The outspoken comedy legend, known for his razor-sharp wit and unapologetic delivery, stepped onto the stage not for a stand-up set but to receive an honorary doctorate from Miles College, an HBCU expanding its footprint in innovation and creative industries.

“It’s not every day that people get an honorary doctorate,” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight, as she called Williams to the stage. “It’s because of you and what you have done, and we just want to show you how much we appreciate you and recognize you for the work you have done.”

From Comedy Stages to College Campuses

The honor capped a weeklong visit that saw Williams connecting with Alabama leaders and locking in a partnership with the institution. The collaboration will give Miles College students opportunities to gain real-world experience through Williams’ newest venture — a film studio being developed on a portion of the former Fort McClellan military base in Anniston, Alabama.

Miles’ Chief Innovation and Growth Officer Chuck Faush said the partnership aligns with the college’s forward-thinking vision:

“President Knight’s vision is to integrate AI into every facet of the institution and this opportunity to partner with Katt Williams advances that vision,” Faush told AL.com. “Specifically, aligning with his studio development and plan in Anniston creates career ladders and provides real-world learning for our student entrepreneurs.”

Jarrell V. Jordan/Miles College

“No One Could Deserve This More Than Me”

Dressed in full regalia — black robe, cap, and signature swagger — Williams accepted his Doctorate in Humane Letters with a grin and a quick quip.

“In a very short period of time, no one could deserve this more than me,” he joked, earning a roar of laughter from the audience. “It was going to take a mighty fine institution to recognize that.”

Williams went on to reflect on his journey, cleverly tying his name and the school together:

“I serve a God that insists that my cup runneth over. And those smiles that I sell for a living — those have Miles right in the middle of it.”

Building “Starships” and Student Dreams

The site of Williams’ planned studio — known locally as Starships — spans more than 90 acres of flat land and dozens of buildings, echoing the same creative ambition that turned Tyler Perry Studios into an empire. In a recent GQ interview, Williams made it clear he’s aiming for mogul status.

“It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry,” he told GQ. “He can only do so much.”

Now, through his new partnership with Miles College, Williams is helping the next generation of HBCU students turn vision into action — building not just movies, but futures.

Genius Recognized

Williams’ comedic intelligence has long been part of his mystique. In his viral “Club Shay Shay” interview, he revealed he had been reading by age three, accepted into college at seven, and devoured thousands of nonfiction books before he turned twelve. Fans have often called him a “comedic genius,” but now academia has given him the title to match.

Even fellow comedian Mark Curry celebrated the moment on Instagram:

“Congratulations to my brother Cat getting a doctrine. You deserve it. You are incredible FRIEND. Thanks for all the encouragement, keeping me in the game.”

Curry’s message carried a deeper note — acknowledging Williams’ role as a motivator and mentor to peers.

HBCU Honors, Cultural Impact

By receiving his honorary doctorate from Miles College, Katt Williams joins a growing list of entertainers celebrated by HBCU institutions for their cultural influence and community contributions. His honor reflects more than his success in comedy — it recognizes his intellect, his innovation, and his investment in the next wave of Black creatives.

For Williams, whose career has taken him “miles” from open mics to movie sets, this latest chapter proves that even legends can evolve — and that in this case, HBCUs remain the heartbeat of that evolution.