HBCU Football Power Race Playing Out in Top 25

The Division II HBCU football power struggle is heating up — and it’s playing out week after week inside the national Top 25 polls. As October rolls on, the CIAA and SIAC continue to prove why the road to the DII playoffs runs directly through HBCU territory.

Virginia Union Still Sets the Standard

Virginia Union University remains the highest-ranked HBCU in Division II football, holding firm at No. 17 in both the AFCA Coaches Poll and the D2Football.com media rankings. Their only loss came in Week Two — a 41–38 heartbreaker at Edward Waters — but since then, the Panthers have been rolling through the CIAA with renewed purpose.

Running back Curtis Allen continues to drive the offense, while quarterback RJ Rosales has kept the Panthers balanced and dangerous. The Panthers’ defense remains one of the CIAA’s most consistent units, helping them rebound from their early loss to Edward Waters.

As long as Union keeps winning, they remain the benchmark for HBCU football excellence in Division II — and a reminder that the CIAA still sets the tone for consistency.

Benedict College Joins the AFCA Top 25 — and Brings the Heat

After weeks of flying under the radar, Benedict College has officially entered the AFCA Top 25 at No. 24, emerging as the only undefeated team in all of HBCU football. Under second-year head coach Ron Dickerson Jr., the Tigers are 6–0 overall and 5–0 in the SIAC, backed by one of the stingiest defenses in Division II.

Their latest win — a 14–7 grinder over Fort Valley State — was classic Benedict football: fast start, bruising defense, and fourth-quarter control. “All we had to do was calm down and play our brand of football,” Dickerson said after the game. “We’re disciplined, physical, and focused. That’s who we are.”

Even without the flash, Benedict’s efficiency is elite. All-American returner Jaxon Williams remains a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and linebacker Israel Nwokocha continues to anchor a defense that wins in the trenches.

The Tigers now head to Jacksonville for a pivotal matchup against Edward Waters, the same team that handed Virginia Union its only loss. A win there could further solidify Benedict as the new face of SIAC dominance.

Edward Waters Fights to Stay in the Picture

Edward Waters’ momentum took a hit after a 42–14 loss at Kentucky State, knocking them out of the “receiving votes” category in the AFCA poll. Still, the Tigers (4–2) have a golden opportunity to reassert themselves this weekend against nationally ranked Benedict.

That early-season victory over Virginia Union remains one of the biggest HBCU upsets of the year — a moment that put EWU on the national radar. If they can rebound against Benedict, the Tigers could re-enter the Top 25 conversation.

JCSU Back in the Mix

After falling to Virginia Union in Richmond a few weeks ago, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) has battled its way back into national relevance. The Golden Bulls returned to the D2Football.com Top 25 this week at No. 24 following back-to-back wins, including a statement victory over Virginia State, which was previously ranked in September.

Head coach Maurice Flowers has the Bulls trending upward again, led by a defense that’s rediscovered its rhythm and an offense that’s starting to click behind a veteran quarterback, a deep receiving corps, and young talent in the backfield. With their bye week behind them, JCSU sits in a perfect position for a late-season push.

Albany State Creeping Toward the Rankings

Meanwhile, Albany State — the SIAC’s preseason favorite — is making its own noise. The Golden Rams received two votes in the AFCA poll this week after a strong start that includes a close loss to FCS powerhouse Florida A&M. At 5–1, they’re quietly building steam and have a massive opportunity ahead: a road showdown at Benedict that could define the rest of the SIAC season.

The presence of Virginia Union, Benedict, and Johnson C. Smith in national polls and Albany State and Edward Waters pushing for recognition underscores one undeniable truth: the quality of football at HBCU programs in Division II is strong.

Both the CIAA and SIAC have produced teams capable of competing nationally, with elite coaching, next-level defenses, and fan bases that bring unmatched energy every weekend.

As Benedict looks to stay perfect, Virginia Union keeps chasing more history, and JCSU continues to prove its mettle, the DII HBCU race is no longer a sidebar — it’s the main story in college football’s most competitive division.

Where the Rankings Stand

Here’s how the national picture looks as of Week 6. The latest D2Football.com and AFCA Division II polls showcase just how far HBCU programs have come — with Virginia Union, Johnson C. Smith, and Benedict all carrying the banner for Black college football on the national stage. The CIAA and SIAC aren’t just fighting for conference titles anymore — they’re shaping the entire Division II playoff landscape.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Ferris State 6-0 1 2 Harding 6-0 2 3 Kutztown 6-0 3 4 West Florida 6-0 5 5 Western Colorado 6-0 6 6 Pittsburg State 5-2 7 7 Central Washington 5-1 15 8 Minnesota State 6-1 9 9 CSU Pueblo 6-1 11 10 Augustana 7-0 12 11 UT Permian Basin 5-1 4 12 Grand Valley State 4-1 13 13 West Alabama 5-0 14 14 Minnesota Duluth 6-1 8 15 Northwest Missouri State 5-1 18 16 Indianapolis 5-1 16 17 Virginia Union (CIAA) 5-1 17 18 Findlay 6-0 21 19 UNC Pembroke 6-1 22 20 Ashland 5-1 23 21 Delta State 5-1 25 22 Emory & Henry 6-1 24 23 Angelo State 4-2 10 24 Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) 5-1 NR 25 Southern Arkansas 5-1 NR

AFCA Division II Top 25 (Coaches Poll – Week 7)

Rank School (1st Votes) Record Points Prev. 1 Ferris State (31) 6-0 775 1 2 Harding 6-0 744 2 3 West Florida 6-0 707 3 4 Kutztown 6-0 685 4 5 Western Colorado 6-0 611 5 6 Augustana (S.D.) 7-0 603 7 7 Grand Valley State 4-1 575 8 8 West Alabama 5-0 525 9 9 Colorado St.–Pueblo 6-1 520 11 10 Central Washington 5-1 510 13 11 Minnesota State 6-1 435 14 12 Pittsburg State 5-2 409 15 13 UT Permian Basin 5-1 396 6 14 Virginia Union (CIAA) 5-1 342 17 15 UIndy 6-1 318 18 16t Findlay 6-0 305 19 16t Minnesota-Duluth 6-1 305 10 18 Delta State 5-1 238 20 19 Northwest Missouri State 5-1 219 22 20 UNC Pembroke 6-1 176 23 21 Angelo State 4-2 151 12 22 Ashland 5-1 122 24t 23 Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) 5-1 90 24t 24 Benedict (SIAC) 6-0 77 NR 25 Slippery Rock 4-2 54 24t

Dropped Out: California (Pa.) (16), Frostburg State (21)

Others Receiving Votes: Emory & Henry 36; California (Pa.) 27; Southern Arkansas 26; Henderson St. 25; Frostburg St. 21; Indiana (Pa.) 15; Nebraska-Kearney 13; Charleston 9; Chadron St. 7; Albany State 2; Assumption 1; Michigan Tech 1.