HBCU Football Power Race Playing Out in Top 25

October 14, 2025

The Division II HBCU football power struggle is heating up — and it’s playing out week after week inside the national Top 25 polls. As October rolls on, the CIAA and SIAC continue to prove why the road to the DII playoffs runs directly through HBCU territory.

Virginia Union Still Sets the Standard

Virginia Union University remains the highest-ranked HBCU in Division II football, holding firm at No. 17 in both the AFCA Coaches Poll and the D2Football.com media rankings. Their only loss came in Week Two — a 41–38 heartbreaker at Edward Waters — but since then, the Panthers have been rolling through the CIAA with renewed purpose.

Running back Curtis Allen continues to drive the offense, while quarterback RJ Rosales has kept the Panthers balanced and dangerous. The Panthers’ defense remains one of the CIAA’s most consistent units, helping them rebound from their early loss to Edward Waters.

As long as Union keeps winning, they remain the benchmark for HBCU football excellence in Division II — and a reminder that the CIAA still sets the tone for consistency.

Benedict College Joins the AFCA Top 25 — and Brings the Heat

After weeks of flying under the radar, Benedict College has officially entered the AFCA Top 25 at No. 24, emerging as the only undefeated team in all of HBCU football. Under second-year head coach Ron Dickerson Jr., the Tigers are 6–0 overall and 5–0 in the SIAC, backed by one of the stingiest defenses in Division II.

Their latest win — a 14–7 grinder over Fort Valley State — was classic Benedict football: fast start, bruising defense, and fourth-quarter control. “All we had to do was calm down and play our brand of football,” Dickerson said after the game. “We’re disciplined, physical, and focused. That’s who we are.”

Even without the flash, Benedict’s efficiency is elite. All-American returner Jaxon Williams remains a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and linebacker Israel Nwokocha continues to anchor a defense that wins in the trenches.

The Tigers now head to Jacksonville for a pivotal matchup against Edward Waters, the same team that handed Virginia Union its only loss. A win there could further solidify Benedict as the new face of SIAC dominance.

Edward Waters Fights to Stay in the Picture

Edward Waters’ momentum took a hit after a 42–14 loss at Kentucky State, knocking them out of the “receiving votes” category in the AFCA poll. Still, the Tigers (4–2) have a golden opportunity to reassert themselves this weekend against nationally ranked Benedict.

That early-season victory over Virginia Union remains one of the biggest HBCU upsets of the year — a moment that put EWU on the national radar. If they can rebound against Benedict, the Tigers could re-enter the Top 25 conversation.

JCSU Back in the Mix

After falling to Virginia Union in Richmond a few weeks ago, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) has battled its way back into national relevance. The Golden Bulls returned to the D2Football.com Top 25 this week at No. 24 following back-to-back wins, including a statement victory over Virginia State, which was previously ranked in September.

Head coach Maurice Flowers has the Bulls trending upward again, led by a defense that’s rediscovered its rhythm and an offense that’s starting to click behind a veteran quarterback, a deep receiving corps, and young talent in the backfield. With their bye week behind them, JCSU sits in a perfect position for a late-season push.

Albany State Creeping Toward the Rankings

Meanwhile, Albany State — the SIAC’s preseason favorite — is making its own noise. The Golden Rams received two votes in the AFCA poll this week after a strong start that includes a close loss to FCS powerhouse Florida A&M. At 5–1, they’re quietly building steam and have a massive opportunity ahead: a road showdown at Benedict that could define the rest of the SIAC season.

A Testament to DII HBCU Football’s Depth

The presence of Virginia Union, Benedict, and Johnson C. Smith in national polls and Albany State and Edward Waters pushing for recognition underscores one undeniable truth: the quality of football at HBCU programs in Division II is strong.

Both the CIAA and SIAC have produced teams capable of competing nationally, with elite coaching, next-level defenses, and fan bases that bring unmatched energy every weekend.

As Benedict looks to stay perfect, Virginia Union keeps chasing more history, and JCSU continues to prove its mettle, the DII HBCU race is no longer a sidebar — it’s the main story in college football’s most competitive division.

Where the Rankings Stand

Here’s how the national picture looks as of Week 6. The latest D2Football.com and AFCA Division II polls showcase just how far HBCU programs have come — with Virginia Union, Johnson C. Smith, and Benedict all carrying the banner for Black college football on the national stage. The CIAA and SIAC aren’t just fighting for conference titles anymore — they’re shaping the entire Division II playoff landscape.

D2Football.com Top 25 (Poll – Week 7)
RankTeamRecordPrevious
1Ferris State6-01
2Harding6-02
3Kutztown6-03
4West Florida6-05
5Western Colorado6-06
6Pittsburg State5-27
7Central Washington5-115
8Minnesota State6-19
9CSU Pueblo6-111
10Augustana7-012
11UT Permian Basin5-14
12Grand Valley State4-113
13West Alabama5-014
14Minnesota Duluth6-18
15Northwest Missouri State5-118
16Indianapolis5-116
17Virginia Union (CIAA)5-117
18Findlay6-021
19UNC Pembroke6-122
20Ashland5-123
21Delta State5-125
22Emory & Henry6-124
23Angelo State4-210
24Johnson C. Smith (CIAA)5-1NR
25Southern Arkansas5-1NR
AFCA Division II Top 25 (Coaches Poll – Week 7)
RankSchool (1st Votes)RecordPointsPrev.
1Ferris State (31)6-07751
2Harding6-07442
3West Florida6-07073
4Kutztown6-06854
5Western Colorado6-06115
6Augustana (S.D.)7-06037
7Grand Valley State4-15758
8West Alabama5-05259
9Colorado St.–Pueblo6-152011
10Central Washington5-151013
11Minnesota State6-143514
12Pittsburg State5-240915
13UT Permian Basin5-13966
14Virginia Union (CIAA)5-134217
15UIndy6-131818
16tFindlay6-030519
16tMinnesota-Duluth6-130510
18Delta State5-123820
19Northwest Missouri State5-121922
20UNC Pembroke6-117623
21Angelo State4-215112
22Ashland5-112224t
23Johnson C. Smith (CIAA)5-19024t
24Benedict (SIAC)6-077NR
25Slippery Rock4-25424t

Dropped Out: California (Pa.) (16), Frostburg State (21)
Others Receiving Votes: Emory & Henry 36; California (Pa.) 27; Southern Arkansas 26; Henderson St. 25; Frostburg St. 21; Indiana (Pa.) 15; Nebraska-Kearney 13; Charleston 9; Chadron St. 7; Albany State 2; Assumption 1; Michigan Tech 1.

