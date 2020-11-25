Deion Sanders and JSU land USC linebacker

The train of FBS recruits to Deion Sanders and his Jackson State program doesn’t appear to be slowing down.



University of Southern Cal linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain is transferring to Jackson State, according to his mother Shan McClain.

The Atlanta native played at USC alongside his brother, Munir McClain. Munir was suspended earlier this season, however, after a federal probe alleging unemployment fraud was revealed.



Abdul-Malik has not been subpoenaed like other USC players, according to the LA Times.



In the two months since Sanders was named head coach, several former FBS players have decided to join the party.



Abdul-Malik redshirted in 2018, getting on the field for the first time in 2019. He had two sacks for minus 11 yards in his career while appearing in seven games that season. He was expected to be a big part of the USC defense in 2020.



Earlier this week former Florida International offensive tackle Maljon Joor committed to his hometown HBCU. JSU picked up a commitment from former FSU DB/WR Isaiah Bolden. Former Tennessee linebacker Nyles Gaddy committed early in November as well. And Sanders’ first commitment was from former Mississippi State defensive back Javarrious Selmons.



Jackson State has also done well on the West Coast under Deion Sanders. Earlier this month he picked up a commitment from three-star athlete Herman Smith from California, who had several FBS offers.



Abdul-Malik has an HBCU tie as well. His grandfather, Lawrence Williams, played basketball at UNLV and then as an All-Conference player on the 1977 Texas Southern team that won the NAIA championship. Now he will get a chance to pursue a championship with a SWAC team.