HBCU names promotes rising star, CIAA legend to head coach

HBCU basketball continues to create new opportunities for rising coaches, and Shaw University is betting on one of its own in Wykevin Bazemore.

Shaw University Athletics announced that it has removed the acting tag from Bazemore. He is now the permanent head coach of the Bears men’s basketball program.

The move gives Shaw continuity after a season of transition. It also puts a young coach with deep CIAA roots in charge of one of the league’s historic programs.

Bazemore came to Shaw as part of Bobby Collins’ staff. Collins resigned following the Bears’ loss in the 2026 CIAA Tournament. Bazemore had been serving as acting head coach before the university made the move official.

“I’m honored and excited to accept this opportunity,” Bazemore said. “We will honor the tradition, raise the standard, and build a culture defined by accountability, unity, relentless effort, and a championship pedigree.”

He closed his statement with “#GritWins,” a phrase that now fits the tone of his first head coaching opportunity.

Wykevin Bazemore rises through Shaw University program

Wykevin Bazemore begins his sixth overall season with Shaw University. He originally joined the program in 2020.

During his time in Raleigh, he served as an assistant coach. He also led the Shaw junior varsity basketball program. Those roles helped him grow inside the program before his elevation to acting head coach.

Now, Shaw is handing him the keys.

The hire fits a familiar HBCU basketball pattern. A former standout player moves through the coaching ranks. He builds relationships, earns trust, and eventually gets a chance to lead.

Bazemore also brings experience outside of Shaw. Before joining the Bears, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at UVA Wise. He also worked as an assistant varsity coach at Southern Alamance High School.

HBCU standout brings CIAA pedigree

Bazemore’s name is already familiar across the CIAA.

He starred at Winston-Salem State University, where he was a four-year starter and three-year team captain. He earned CIAA All-Conference honors in all four seasons.

That placed him in rare company. Bazemore became one of only four players in CIAA history to accomplish that feat.

He was also a four-time BOXTOROW All-American. He helped Winston-Salem State win the 2011-12 CIAA Tournament championship. He was named CIAA Freshman of the Year and National Black College Freshman of the Year in 2012.

Bazemore finished his college career with 1,337 points and 984 rebounds. He later played professionally in Leon, Spain, where he averaged 23.9 points and nine rebounds per game.

Now his next chapter begins at Shaw. The Bears are not just hiring a coach. They are promoting a rising HBCU basketball voice with CIAA experience, player development roots, and a clear understanding of the league.