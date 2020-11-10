Deion Sanders grabs former four-star FSU athlete

Deion Sanders has just picked up a commitment from his alma mater.



Former Florida State wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Bolden is the latest former Power Five player to commit to Jackson State University. He announced his commitment Tuesday on Twitter.



MOST OF YALL WROTE ME OFF I TOOK NOTICE pic.twitter.com/uwjMJhvSPL — I.B (@isaiahbolden23) November 10, 2020

Bolden entered the transfer portal back in mid-September, just days before Sanders was hired as coach at JSU. The former Seminole played both sides of the ball in Tallahassee.



The Tampa Bay product was a four-star recruit out of Wesley Chapel High School. He originally committed to Oregon to play for Willie Taggart, then switched to FSU when Taggart was hired in 2018.



After redshirting in 2018, Bolden played defensive back as a redshirt freshman last season. He Had nine tackles, two pass breakups and an interception last season. He was switched to wide receiver after Taggart’s departure, appearing in FSU’s season opener.

JSU continues to stockpile talent under Deion Sanders

He joins a JSU program that just picked up a commitment from Nyles Gaddy, a former Tennessee linebacker. Sanders’ first commitment was former Mississippi State defensive back Jevarrious Selmon.



Deion Sanders and Co. have had a big week overall. Sheduer Sanders, Deion’s son, flipped to JSU after initially committing to Taggart at FAU. Three-star athlete Herman Smith from California committed on the same day.

