MEAC QB Transfer Drawing Interest from SWAC

The HBCU football offseason just got a little spicier. Former Delaware State quarterback Marqui Adams, one of the more electrifying dual-threat QBs in the MEAC, is on the move—and two of the SWAC’s premier programs are reportedly calling. Adams announced he has received offers from Jackson State and Southern University, signaling a potential conference jump that could impact the HBCU football landscape in 2025 and beyond.

Adams, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt junior from Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti, entered the NCAA transfer portal on July 25, just as Delaware State signed Kaiden Bennett, a dynamic former Sacramento State quarterback. The timing of Adams’ departure suggests a shifting QB room in Dover, and now the former MEAC starter might find new life in the rival SWAC.

From MEAC to SWAC?

For HBCU football fans, a MEAC-to-SWAC transfer carries more than just logistical implications. It touches the heart of the Celebration Bowl rivalry. Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC champions have faced off in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to decide the Black College Football National Championship. So, when a MEAC standout potentially lands with a SWAC contender, it adds an extra layer of intrigue to the MEAC vs SWAC storyline.

While Jackson State returns SWAC Preseason Player of the Year Jacobian Morgan at quarterback, the depth chart took a hit when Zy McDonald, last year’s backup, who led JSU in the SWAC Championship Game, transferred to Clark Atlanta back in April. McDonald came off the bench late in the first half, tied the game before halftime, and was named Offensive MVP of the title game. His departure opens an opportunity in the Tigers’ QB room—one Adams could potentially fill.

The Stats Back It Up

In 2024, Adams played in six games before a season-ending injury. Despite the shortened season, he posted 1,031 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions, while adding 285 rushing yards and three rushing scores—second on the team in all rushing categories. His standout performance came against Campbell, where he threw for four touchdowns.

Across his Delaware State career, Adams accounted for 16 total touchdowns in 19 games and was named an FCS Freshman All-American in 2023, showing glimpses of what he could become when healthy and in rhythm.

Coach Jackson on Adams: “He Can Do Some Special Things”

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson didn’t mince words about Adams’ talent during spring ball.

“Marqui is a playmaker, man,” Jackson said earlier this year. “He can do some special things with his legs… he scored like a 50-yard touchdown [in the spring showcase].”

Still, the Hornets are turning the page with Bennett under center. Adams now holds two cards from the SWAC, both programs known for high expectations and high-profile games.

Whether he suits up in Baton Rouge, Jackson, or gets another SWAC offer, one thing is clear: a MEAC talent crossing over to the SWAC only adds fuel to one of college football’s most unique rivalries.

With the Celebration Bowl as the ultimate destination, Marqui Adams’s next move could potentially shape the HBCU football championship race.