SWAC announces 2025 Preseason Awards

July 14, 2025

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has officially announced its 2025 preseason football honors, spotlighting the standout players and top talent expected to shape the upcoming season. Headlined by Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan and Southern defensive lineman Ckelby Givens, who were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, the preseason awards also feature a full slate of First and Second Team All-SWAC selections. With a strong mix of returning stars and rising impact players, this year’s list offers a preview of the athletes poised to lead their programs in one of the most competitive HBCU football landscapes in the country.

First Team – Offense

Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan, SWAC Offensive Preseason Player of the Year

Quarterback:
Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State

Running Backs:

  • Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State
  • Thad Franklin Jr., Florida A&M

Offensive Linemen:

  • D’Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State
  • Charles Davis, Florida A&M
  • Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
  • Ronald Brown, Alcorn State
  • Desmond Daniels, Alabama State

Wide Receivers:

  • Nate Rembert, Jackson State
  • Joanes Fortilien, Jackson State

Tight End:
Marvin Landy, Jackson State

First Team – Defense

Ckelby Givens SWAC HBCU
Ckelby Givens, Southern University defensive lineman and SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive Linemen:

  • Ckelby Givens, Southern
  • Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State
  • Bryce Cage, Grambling State
  • Davion Westmoreland, Florida A&M

Linebackers:

  • Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
  • Vincent Paige Jr., Southern
  • Nay’Ron Jenkins, Florida A&M

Defensive Backs:

  • Keane Lewis, Alabama State
  • Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
  • TJ Huggins, Florida A&M
  • Horacio Johnson, Southern

First Team – Specialists

Place Kicker:
Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State

Punter:
Johnny Schifano, Grambling State

Return Specialist:
Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State

Second Team – Offense

Quarterback:
Cam Ransom, Bethune-Cookman

Running Backs:

  • Lamagea McDowell, Prairie View A&M
  • BJ Curry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Linemen:

  • Quaveon Davis, Jackson State
  • Cameron Smith, Alabama State
  • Tahj Martin, Grambling State
  • Dezmond Penn, Alabama State
  • Tyrell Lawrence, Alabama A&M

Wide Receivers:

  • Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman
  • Trenton Leary, Texas Southern

Tight End:
Dupree Fuller, Southern

Second Team – Defense

Defensive Linemen:

  • Damarcus Thompson, Texas Southern
  • Adrian Hall, Bethune-Cookman
  • James Gardner Jr., Florida A&M
  • Nick Glenn, Alabama A&M

Linebackers:

  • Reid Pulliam, Jackson State
  • Ashton Taylor, Jackson State
  • Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Backs:

  • Shamar Hawkins, Jackson State
  • Blake Davis, Grambling State
  • Herman Brister III, Southern
  • Jameel Sanders, Florida A&M

Second Team – Specialists

Place Kicker:
Trey Glymph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Punter:
Jeremy Ramirez, Texas Southern

