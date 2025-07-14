SWAC announces 2025 Preseason Awards

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has officially announced its 2025 preseason football honors, spotlighting the standout players and top talent expected to shape the upcoming season. Headlined by Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan and Southern defensive lineman Ckelby Givens, who were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, the preseason awards also feature a full slate of First and Second Team All-SWAC selections. With a strong mix of returning stars and rising impact players, this year’s list offers a preview of the athletes poised to lead their programs in one of the most competitive HBCU football landscapes in the country.
First Team – Offense
Quarterback:
Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
Running Backs:
- Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State
- Thad Franklin Jr., Florida A&M
Offensive Linemen:
- D’Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State
- Charles Davis, Florida A&M
- Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
- Ronald Brown, Alcorn State
- Desmond Daniels, Alabama State
Wide Receivers:
- Nate Rembert, Jackson State
- Joanes Fortilien, Jackson State
Tight End:
Marvin Landy, Jackson State
First Team – Defense
Defensive Linemen:
- Ckelby Givens, Southern
- Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State
- Bryce Cage, Grambling State
- Davion Westmoreland, Florida A&M
Linebackers:
- Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
- Vincent Paige Jr., Southern
- Nay’Ron Jenkins, Florida A&M
Defensive Backs:
- Keane Lewis, Alabama State
- Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
- TJ Huggins, Florida A&M
- Horacio Johnson, Southern
First Team – Specialists
Place Kicker:
Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State
Punter:
Johnny Schifano, Grambling State
Return Specialist:
Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State
Second Team – Offense
Quarterback:
Cam Ransom, Bethune-Cookman
Running Backs:
- Lamagea McDowell, Prairie View A&M
- BJ Curry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Linemen:
- Quaveon Davis, Jackson State
- Cameron Smith, Alabama State
- Tahj Martin, Grambling State
- Dezmond Penn, Alabama State
- Tyrell Lawrence, Alabama A&M
Wide Receivers:
- Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman
- Trenton Leary, Texas Southern
Tight End:
Dupree Fuller, Southern
Second Team – Defense
Defensive Linemen:
- Damarcus Thompson, Texas Southern
- Adrian Hall, Bethune-Cookman
- James Gardner Jr., Florida A&M
- Nick Glenn, Alabama A&M
Linebackers:
- Reid Pulliam, Jackson State
- Ashton Taylor, Jackson State
- Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Backs:
- Shamar Hawkins, Jackson State
- Blake Davis, Grambling State
- Herman Brister III, Southern
- Jameel Sanders, Florida A&M
Second Team – Specialists
Place Kicker:
Trey Glymph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Punter:
Jeremy Ramirez, Texas Southern