SWAC announces 2025 Preseason Awards

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has officially announced its 2025 preseason football honors, spotlighting the standout players and top talent expected to shape the upcoming season. Headlined by Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan and Southern defensive lineman Ckelby Givens, who were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, the preseason awards also feature a full slate of First and Second Team All-SWAC selections. With a strong mix of returning stars and rising impact players, this year’s list offers a preview of the athletes poised to lead their programs in one of the most competitive HBCU football landscapes in the country.

First Team – Offense

Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan, SWAC Offensive Preseason Player of the Year

Quarterback:

Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State

Running Backs:

Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State

Thad Franklin Jr., Florida A&M

Offensive Linemen:

D’Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State

Charles Davis, Florida A&M

Ashton Grable, Florida A&M

Ronald Brown, Alcorn State

Desmond Daniels, Alabama State

Wide Receivers:

Nate Rembert, Jackson State

Joanes Fortilien, Jackson State

Tight End:

Marvin Landy, Jackson State

First Team – Defense

Ckelby Givens, Southern University defensive lineman and SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive Linemen:

Ckelby Givens, Southern

Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State

Bryce Cage, Grambling State

Davion Westmoreland, Florida A&M

Linebackers:

Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State

Vincent Paige Jr., Southern

Nay’Ron Jenkins, Florida A&M

Defensive Backs:

Keane Lewis, Alabama State

Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman

TJ Huggins, Florida A&M

Horacio Johnson, Southern

First Team – Specialists

Place Kicker:

Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State

Punter:

Johnny Schifano, Grambling State

Return Specialist:

Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State

Second Team – Offense

Quarterback:

Cam Ransom, Bethune-Cookman

Running Backs:

Lamagea McDowell, Prairie View A&M

BJ Curry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Linemen:

Quaveon Davis, Jackson State

Cameron Smith, Alabama State

Tahj Martin, Grambling State

Dezmond Penn, Alabama State

Tyrell Lawrence, Alabama A&M

Wide Receivers:

Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman

Trenton Leary, Texas Southern

Tight End:

Dupree Fuller, Southern

Second Team – Defense

Defensive Linemen:

Damarcus Thompson, Texas Southern

Adrian Hall, Bethune-Cookman

James Gardner Jr., Florida A&M

Nick Glenn, Alabama A&M

Linebackers:

Reid Pulliam, Jackson State

Ashton Taylor, Jackson State

Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Backs:

Shamar Hawkins, Jackson State

Blake Davis, Grambling State

Herman Brister III, Southern

Jameel Sanders, Florida A&M

Second Team – Specialists

Place Kicker:

Trey Glymph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Punter:

Jeremy Ramirez, Texas Southern