HBCU Football Heads to ESPN with SIAC TV Schedule

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is back under the national spotlight. This fall, 22 SIAC football games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, highlighting the energy, tradition, and talent of HBCU football.

The 2025 season will feature 11 weeks of regular-season matchups and close with the SIAC Championship Game on November 15. Fans can watch games across ESPNU and ESPN+, bringing HBCU football into more homes than ever.

Red Tails Classic Launches the Season

The season kicks off on Sunday, August 31, with the Red Tails Classic. Tuskegee University will face Winston-Salem State at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The game will air nationally on ESPNU.

This matchup honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. It is the fifth annual edition of the Red Tails Classic and a powerful way to open the season.

Big Names in Big Games

On Thursday, September 11, Clark Atlanta and Fort Valley State take center stage on ESPNU. The primetime showdown happens at CAU Panther Stadium in Atlanta.

Throughout the season, fans can expect to see HBCU classics such as:

The Morehouse–Tuskegee Classic

The Fountain City Classic (Fort Valley State vs. Albany State)

(Fort Valley State vs. Albany State) The Unity Classic (Edward Waters vs. Virginia Union)

(Edward Waters vs. Virginia Union) The Good Trouble Heritage Classic (Fort Valley State vs. Savannah State)

These matchups offer more than football. They celebrate tradition, rivalry, and cultural pride in the HBCU community.

ESPN Partnership Enters Fifth Year

The SIAC’s long-term relationship with ESPN continues to boost visibility for its schools and student-athletes. This season marks the fifth year of the agreement.

“Our relationship with ESPN remains steadfast as we continue our mission to enhance the visibility of our member institutions and the extraordinary student-athletes who represent them,” said SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman. “We eagerly anticipate an unforgettable season that will showcase the legacy, competitive fervor, and resilience that define SIAC football.”

Championship Game Closes the Season

The season wraps up with the SIAC Championship Game on Saturday, November 15. The top two teams will battle for the title. Kickoff time and platform will be announced later. For HBCU football fans, this season offers unprecedented access. With games streaming every week and several airing on national television, the SIAC is getting the stage it deserves.