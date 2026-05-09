Magic Johnson advises HBCU grads to master AI, protect social media

TUSKEGEE, AL — NBA legend Magic Johnson used his commencement speeches at Tuskegee University and Stillman to challenge HBCU graduates to master AI, protect their social media presence and build financial discipline for life after college.



Johnson, one of basketball’s most recognizable winners and one of Black America’s most successful businessmen, spoke to Tuskegee University graduates on May 9, 2026. His message was part motivation, part career advice and part warning from an employer who has seen talent win and lose opportunities.



“You have to be the best that they’ve ever seen walk through their doors,” Johnson told Tuskegee University graduates. “That means first to work. Last to leave. That means you’re going to work harder than anybody else.”



Johnson’s speech leaned heavily into the reality awaiting HBCU graduates after the celebration ends. He reminded them that 70 percent of the class already had jobs, while 30 percent were still waiting for an opportunity. For that group, Johnson urged flexibility.



“You may have to pivot,” he said. “And if you have to pivot to something outside your major, make sure you do that just to get in.”



Johnson then connected that message to his own transition from NBA star to businessman. He said moving from basketball to the boardroom was not easy. It forced him to admit what he did not know.



“I didn’t know business,” Johnson said. “But guess what? I was willing to put the time in. I was willing to grind.”

Magic Johnson warns HBCU graduates about social media

Johnson’s most direct employer advice came when he pulled out a cell phone and turned the moment toward social media. He told Tuskegee University graduates that technology can either help them or hurt them.



“This is either going to be a great tool for you, or the worst tool that you’ve ever had,” Johnson said.



Then he made the message plain.



“The first thing I look at as an employer is what? The social media page,” Johnson said. “Young people, use it the right way because it stays there. You’re going to erase it all you want to, but it stays there.”



That warning landed as more employers continue to evaluate applicants beyond resumes and interviews. Johnson framed social media as part of a graduate’s professional brand. For HBCU students entering competitive fields, he said the details matter.



Johnson also urged graduates to be “solution driven.” He said he does not want employees to simply identify problems.



“I don’t want my people to come in and tell me the building is on fire,” Johnson said. “I want them to tell me the building was on fire. I put it out.”

AI becomes a major part of Magic Johnson’s message

Johnson also spoke directly about AI, making it one of the key points of his Tuskegee University address. He told graduates they are entering a technology-driven world. That means learning AI is no longer optional.



“AI is not going to replace you at your job,” Johnson said. “But somebody who knows AI will replace you at your job.”



He described AI as a major economic opportunity and said graduates needed to be part of it.



“This is going to be a $15 trillion global opportunity by 2030,” Johnson said. “You have to be involved in AI.”



Johnson said AI could create “a lot of jobs” and called them “high paying jobs.” His message fit the larger tone of the speech. He wanted graduates to prepare for what is next, not what is familiar.

Financial literacy was also central to the speech



Johnson did not limit his advice to career skills. He also pushed Tuskegee University graduates to be careful with money.



“There’s bills, so we gotta learn money,” Johnson said. “Financial literacy is one of the more important things.”



He told graduates to think about the sacrifices their families made, including the fight to own homes and build stability. Then he gave them a simple test for spending.



“Do you want it or do you need it?” Johnson said. “A lot of times we just want it. But we really don’t need it.”



Johnson closed by telling graduates they could not allow others to define their future. He pointed to his own life as proof. He grew up poor, became an NBA champion and later built businesses in Black and Brown communities.



“I grew up poor,” Johnson said. “But I didn’t have poor dreams.”



For Tuskegee University’s newest alumni, Magic Johnson’s message was clear. Work hard. Learn AI. Watch your money. Guard your name. Then come back and help the next HBCU students do the same.