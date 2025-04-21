SWAC Championship game hero signs with top DII HBCU program

Former Jackson State quarterback Zy McDonald recently announced on social media that he has committed to Clark Atlanta University, a Division II HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia.

McDonald served as the backup to Jackson State signal callers JaCobian Morgan and Cam’Ron McCoy in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He came to JSU after playing one game at Louisiana in the 2022 season and earned a redshirt in the 2021 campaign.

In two seasons at JSU, McDonald threw for 324 yards on 25 completed passes for five touchdowns while completing 68% of his passes. He also rushed for 266 yards on 33 carries while averaging 8.1 yards per carry.McDonald took center stage in the biggest game in HBCU football as he had 75 passing yards, 95 rushing yards, and 2

touchdowns after coming off the bench late in the first half of the SWAC Championship game. McDonald tied the game late in the second quarter and was named the Offensive MVP.

The 6-foot, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “Let’s do it ??@teddyk95.”

He joins a Clark Atlanta University football program that lost to Miles College 53-25 in the 2024 SIAC championship game. Panthers football coach Teddy Keaton, who enters his second season leading CAU, is no stranger to dual-threat signal callers. Last season, David Wright III, the Panthers’ dual-threat quarterback who followed Keaton to CAU from Allen University, played a crucial part in the program’s appearance in the SIAC title game.

With Wright no longer at CAU, Keaton hopes that Zy McDonald can become a solid option and the next great dual-threat signal caller to continue elevating the Panthers’ program. CAU’s 7-3-1 finish in 2024 marked the best record for the Panthers in recent history.