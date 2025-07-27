DeSean Jackson lands All-America quarterback in portal

Delaware State football has landed a significant addition at quarterback with the transfer of Kaiden Bennett, a dynamic dual-threat playmaker formerly of Sacramento State. The move marks a pivotal moment for first-year head coach DeSean Jackson as he looks to rebuild a Hornets program that hasn’t claimed a conference title since 2007.

From Breakout Star to New Beginning

Bennett’s journey through college football has been a winding one, beginning at Boise State as an early enrollee in 2019 before redshirting at Nevada that same year. He eventually found his stride at Sacramento State, where after limited action in his first two seasons, he exploded onto the national FCS scene during his junior campaign in 2023.

That year, Bennett completed 64.3% of his passes—second-best in Hornets history—while throwing for 2,192 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added another 577 yards and six scores on the ground, amassing 2,767 total yards and 22 touchdowns, both of which rank top ten in Sacramento State’s single-season record books.

He started 10 of 13 games and led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. In the opening-round victory over North Dakota, Bennett showcased his versatility with 207 passing yards, a passing touchdown, 126 rushing yards, and two scores on the ground. His signature moment came in a historic upset over Stanford—Sacramento State’s first-ever win against a Power Conference opponent—where he tallied 279 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 100 rushing yards and another score. That performance earned him Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Despite being limited to two starts in 2024 due to injury, Bennett leaves Sacramento State ranked 18th all-time in career passing yards (2,508) and third in completion percentage (62.5%).

A New Era Under “D-Jax”

Bennett’s arrival in Dover comes at a crucial time for Delaware State, which just lost its starting quarterback, Marqui Adams to the transfer portal on July 25. Adams, an FCS Freshman All-American in 2023, had shown flashes of brilliance with 16 touchdowns across 19 games but was sidelined by a season-ending injury midway through last year. Head coach DeSean Jackson, who was impressed by Adams’ playmaking ability during spring camp, now looks to Bennett to fill the void and elevate the Hornets’ offense.

“Marqui is a playmaker, man,” Jackson said earlier this year. “He can do some special things with his legs… he scored like a 50-yard touchdown [in the spring showcase].”

In Bennett, Jackson now inherits a proven playmaker who fits the mold. The Folsom, California native brings experience, composure, and athleticism to a team in need of leadership and offensive production. With stops at four different programs, Bennett carries a depth of perspective and maturity that could prove vital for a Delaware State squad hungry for a new identity.

Thank you Delaware state ! Entering the Portal 2 years left ! pic.twitter.com/vZmo6T2BJA — Marqui Adams (@Marquiadams15) July 25, 2025

The DeSean Jackson Effect

For Jackson, a former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver and standout at California, the acquisition signals the start of his program-building efforts. By landing a transfer like Bennett—who orchestrated playoff runs and engineered wins over FBS opponents—Jackson is making it clear that Delaware State intends to compete at a higher level in the FCS landscape.

Zach McKinnell of The Bluebloods, one of the premier voices in FCS football coverage, called Bennett’s addition “a major college football transfer portal decision,” highlighting his impact performance and ability to lead a program deep into the postseason.

As the Hornets prepare for a new season with new leadership, all eyes will be on Kaiden Bennett—the quarterback who’s already made history once and could do it again in HBCU football for Delaware State.