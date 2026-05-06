Winston-Salem State job was too much for Jay Butler to pass up

Winston-Salem State believes it has found the next leader of its men’s basketball program in a coach who already understands what winning at an HBCU looks like.

Winston-Salem State University officially introduced Jay Butler as its new men’s basketball coach this week, bringing in one of the CIAA’s most respected coaches after his successful tenure at Virginia Union University. Butler arrives with championship experience, deep HBCU roots and a clear vision for rebuilding a Rams program that has won just 12 games over the last two seasons.

“The history and tradition is — I went to VUU as an HBCU with legendary coach Dave Robbins,” Butler said. “And for me to take this opportunity, this is something that I don’t take lightly.”

Butler repeatedly emphasized how much the opportunity at Winston-Salem State meant to him. He specifically mentioned the legacy of Hall of Fame coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines as part of the appeal.

“Big House Gaines set the standard here at Winston-Salem State,” Butler said. “I just want to continue carrying on with that legacy.”

A familiar path from Virginia Union to Winston-Salem State

Butler is not the first Virginia Union coach to arrive at Winston-Salem State with championship expectations.

Women’s basketball coach Tierra Terry made the same move before the 2025-26 season. Terry quickly transformed the Lady Rams into champions, leading the program to its first CIAA women’s basketball title and an NCAA Division II tournament run.

Butler referenced Terry several times during his introductory press conference. He spoke about their close relationship from coaching together at Virginia Union and how proud he was to watch her success unfold at Winston-Salem State.

“I met her a few years ago, and we’ve been talking every day since,” Butler said. “She has allowed me to grow as a coach, as a man. We talk every day about basketball, about life, about God.”

Butler also recalled watching Terry’s team make history this spring.

“One thing that I saw in Coach Terry’s women’s basketball team — I saw the Rams make it to the Final Four,” Butler said. “I’ve coached on teams that won NCAA games, but now I want to take that next step.”

That next step, Butler said, means national championship aspirations.

“I’ve won a game [in the NCAA Tournament],” Butler said. “Now I want to sit at the table. I want to get to the Final Four. I want to win a championship.”

Jay Butler and Tierra Terry pose at Butler’s introductory press conference. (WSSU Photography)

Winston-Salem State wanted leadership for a changing era

Winston-Salem State Chancellor Bonita Brown said the university wanted a coach capable of navigating the modern realities of college athletics.

“It’s a new day in the athletics world,” Brown said. “A lot is changing all the time, from the NIL to the portal to the different rules and requirements.”

Brown praised Butler as a proven winner who understands how to develop student-athletes on and off the court.

“Our new head coach is a proven winner,” Brown said. “He’s a developer of men. He wins the right way, and he brings a vision that will elevate the Rams basketball program.”

New athletic director Eric Burns also stressed Butler’s ability to lead young men while building a competitive program.

“He is a man of high character and integrity,” Burns said. “He recruits student-athletes that fit that same mold.”

Butler plans to build through development

One of the more interesting parts of Butler’s vision involved his plans for player development.

Rather than relying entirely on the transfer portal, Butler said he wants to build a program rooted in recruiting and development.

“Our foundation is going to be getting good high school kids and developing them,” Butler said.

He also revealed plans for a developmental structure inside the program.

“We’re going to have a developmental team here,” Butler said. “We’re probably looking at around 15 players. We’re going to have a group that’s redshirt, and then we’re going to have a varsity team.”

Butler added that he wants his players prepared for life long after basketball ends.

“One thing you want to do, you want to build young men,” Butler said. “If basketball is not found, you want them to be prepared for real work.”

Reconnecting with Ram Nation

Beyond wins and losses, Butler made it clear that he understands the emotional connection many fans have with Winston-Salem State basketball.

“I love Winston-Salem State,” Butler said.

He spoke about the atmosphere surrounding the program and his excitement about reconnecting with the fan base.

“I can’t wait for the first game in the Gaines Center,” Butler said. “It’s going to be jumping.”

Butler also mentioned seeing the passion of WSSU supporters over the last several weeks as rumors about his hiring circulated online.

“It seemed like everyone has a nephew or a son that plays basketball,” Butler said with a smile.

That passion is part of what attracted him to the job.

For Winston-Salem State, the hope is that Butler can bring the same energy and winning culture to the men’s program that Tierra Terry already delivered on the women’s side.