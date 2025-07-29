HBCU football reimagined: The story of NC A&M

The following is a creative take on Cam Newton’s gaffe about an HBCU named “NC A&M.” Any similarities are purely coincidental.

Nestled in the serene peaks of Black Mountain, North Carolina A&M University is a small but proud HBCU with roots stretching back to the late 19th century. Established to provide agricultural, mechanical, and teacher education to African Americans in western North Carolina, the institution became a quiet pillar of excellence in the Appalachian region. Though its academic legacy endured, its early athletic glory faded—until now.



The university first fielded a football team in 1909. In an era when Black college football was just beginning to gain traction, the NC A&M Lions quickly developed a reputation for rugged, physical play. Their rivalry with Kittrell College to the east and Virginia Seminary (now Virginia University of Lynchburg) to the north brought much-needed regional attention to Black Mountain. The annual “Mountain-Meadow Classic” against VUL was more than a game—it was a cultural event marked by pageantry, sermons, and celebration.



But like many promising programs of the era, NC A&M’s football dreams were cut short by World War I. With students drafted and resources stretched thin, the university shuttered its football team in 1918. Unlike many peers, the Lions never returned to the field. Kittrell eventually closed altogether, while Virginia Seminary transformed its athletic focus. The Lions’ legacy was relegated to dusty photographs and whispered alumni tales—until a century-old connection brought it roaring back to life.

NC A&M’s remaining rival is VUL.





In 2024, a bold new chapter began when recently retired NFL legend Marcus “Tank” Goodwin—a Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer—announced his investment in the university. Goodwin, whose great-grandfather played on NC A&M’s final team in 1917, revealed that he had quietly joined a group of donors committed to revitalizing the campus. At the heart of their plan: the return of Lions football.



“I’ve played in the biggest stadiums in the world,” Goodwin said. “But nothing compares to bringing football back to where my family’s legacy began. This is bigger than the game. This is about community, tradition, and opportunity.”



With enrollment declining and the region seeking economic renewal, the new football program is intended to spark interest, drive applications, and re-establish NC A&M as a cultural force. The Lions are set to return in 2025, backed by modern facilities, fresh branding, and a commitment to honoring their past while forging a dynamic future. It is also recruiting for a marching band, a cornerstone of HBCU football, but that might not happen until 2026. Right now, the team doesn’t have a conference home or any real affiliation. But that never stopped its rival.



The roar in Black Mountain is getting louder.