DC Mayor Muriel Bowser booed during contentious Howard University commencement speech

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser walked into Howard University commencement with an honorary degree waiting for her. She left with boos, chants and a moment that quickly became bigger than the speech itself.

Bowser delivered the keynote address at Howard University’s 158th Commencement Convocation on Saturday, May 9, 2026. The university also awarded her an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree. Howard conferred more than 3,100 degrees during the ceremony on The Yard.



But the moment took a sharp turn.



Many students booed the DC Mayor during her address. Some also broke into “Free DC” chants as the outgoing mayor spoke. The reaction came months after Bowser announced she would not seek a fourth term as mayor of Washington, DC.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser centers her own transition

Bowser’s speech leaned heavily into her own political exit.



“People have struggled to describe what it means for mayor to forgo another election,” Bowser said. “Another term. Another four years in power.”



She then addressed questions about her future.



“People have asked me if I’m retiring, resting, or quitting or running for some other office. And the answer is no, no and hell no.”



That line was one of several moments critics pointed to after the speech. They said the DC mayor made too much of the day about herself. Commencement is usually a moment for graduates and families. At Howard University, that expectation was clear.



Bowser kept returning to her own chapter closing.



“Just like you — I will be graduating too,” Bowser said. “This is my commencement too. You’ll turn your tassels this morning and I will walk across the stage in January.”

Howard University moment becomes political

The speech landed inside a larger conversation about Washington, DC and local control. The “Free DC” chants reflected frustration with political power in the city. They also showed how quickly an HBCU commencement stage can become a public forum.



Bowser made another comparison between herself and the graduates.



“You spent your four years here earning your degree,” Bowser said. “I spent almost 20 earning mine.”



For Bowser, the line framed her political career as its own long course of study. For some Howard University students, it came across differently.



The boos made that clear.



The DC Mayor came to The Yard to receive an honor and deliver a farewell message. Instead, the Washington, DC mayor found herself speaking over students who had a message of their own.