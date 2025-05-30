Legendary HBCU gets exclusive Air Jordan 4

Howard University is once again making waves in the sneaker world. Jordan Brand has unveiled a stunning Player Exclusive (PE) Air Jordan 4, crafted exclusively for the Bison’s athletic program. This release not only showcases the university’s rich heritage but also solidifies its status as a trailblazer among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE is a masterclass in design. It features a luxurious dark navy suede upper that exudes sophistication. Accents of bold red and metallic gold add a regal touch. At the same time, personalized lace dubraes engraved with “HU” and golden hangtags embossed with the university’s crest pay homage to Howard’s storied legacy. Inside the tongue, the phrase “HU YOU KNOW” is stitched in crimson, a nod to the school’s iconic chant.

This exclusive sneaker draws inspiration from the 2023 Air Jordan 4 “First Class” WNBA PE. Blending athletic performance with refined style. The design also includes a custom hangtag proudly displaying “Howard Bison” in gold lettering, further emphasizing the university’s identity.

However, this PE won’t be hitting retail shelves. In the sneaker world, a “PE” or Player Exclusive is a shoe designed specifically for a particular athlete, team, or school and not released to the general public. These shoes often feature custom colorways, logos, or design elements that reflect the athlete’s or institution’s identity.

Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE

In the case of the Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE, this means:

It’s designed exclusively for Howard’s athletes and staff.

It includes Howard-specific touches like the “HU” lace dubraes, “HU YOU KNOW” tag, and the school’s crest.

You won’t find it in stores—unless one ends up in a resale auction or collector’s hands.

PEs are often highly coveted due to their rarity and the prestige associated with obtaining them. In short, it’s sneaker culture’s version of VIP access.

Jordan Brand’s partnership with Howard University, established in 2022, marked a significant milestone. As the first HBCU to receive a comprehensive deal with the brand. Howard has since been graced with exclusive PEs, including luxurious renditions of the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 1. This collaboration not only elevates the HBCU athletic program but also highlights the cultural significance of HBCUs in the broader sports and fashion landscapes.

In the realm of collegiate sneakers. The Air Jordan 4 “Howard University” PE stands as a testament to the fusion of heritage, pride, and style. While most can only admire from afar, its existence reinforces the deep connection between Jordan Brand and HBCUs, celebrating a legacy that continues to inspire.