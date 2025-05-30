HBCU football left behind again in EA Sports College Football 26

The long-awaited return of EA Sports’ college football franchise brought hype, nostalgia, and some much-needed excitement back to the gaming world. But for fans of HBCU football, it’s déjà vu in the worst way. For the second year in a row, no HBCU programs will be featured in the default roster of EA Sports College Football 26.

That’s right—Jackson State, Howard, Florida A&M, Norfolk State, and the rest of the storied HBCU football landscape are once again left watching from the sidelines.

It’s been over a decade since HBCU and FCS programs had any real representation in the virtual college football world. You have to go back to NCAA Football 2006 and 2007 on PlayStation 2, when teams like Southern, Grambling State, and others were part of the lineup.

Since then? Silence.

Last year’s release of EA Sports College Football 25 shattered sales records and brought the franchise back to prominence after a decade-long hiatus. But HBCU fans were quick to notice the glaring omission.

Fans Stepped Up. EA Sports Didn’t.

With no official inclusion of HBCUs or FCS schools in College Football 26, the only way to represent your alma mater was through the Team Builder feature, where passionate gamers like Marlu Tha Kang manually created and uploaded HBCU teams like North Carolina A&T, Jackson State, and Norfolk State for others to download.

It’s admirable. It’s resourceful. But it’s also not enough.

With Star Power Like Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, It’s Time

The HBCU football scene is growing fast. With big-name hires like Michael Vick taking over as head coach at Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson leading Delaware State, there’s a surge of attention and momentum. These aren’t just programs with history anymore—they’re making headlines in real time.

In a moment when the spotlight is returning to HBCUs across the sports world, why are they still being left out of the digital conversation?

Representation Matters—So What’s the Hold-Up, EA?

It’s not just about adding teams. It’s about representation, visibility, and inclusion in a game that claims to celebrate the full spectrum of college football. HBCUs are part of that legacy—from legends like Jerry Rice and Walter Payton to today’s rising stars and charismatic coaches.

So, the question is simple: How long will we have to wait?

Until there’s enough momentum to get HBCUs back “in the game”, fans will continue to build their teams, represent their schools, and voice their frustration—loudly. But the ball is in EA Sports’ court.

Whether it’s Florida A&M’s Marching 100, Jackson State’s burgeoning HBCU dynasty, or the rich rivalries of the MEAC and SWAC, HBCU football brings a culture, energy, and passion that the college football world needs—and that the NCAA college football video game franchise is missing.

It’s time for EA Sports to wake up to that reality.