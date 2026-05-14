ESPN highlights HBCU football in key 2026 college football schedule reveal

ESPN put HBCU football on a major national stage as part of its early 2026 college football schedule reveal.

The network announced a slate of key contests during The Walt Disney Company’s Upfront presentation in New York City. The schedule includes global games, ranked matchups, rivalry contests and conference championship games. It also includes two major HBCU football showcases with national television windows.

The first comes in Week 0. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff will feature Alabama A&M against Howard on Saturday, Aug. 29. The game will be played in Atlanta and televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

That placement is significant. ESPN framed the matchup alongside international games in Ireland and Brazil, calling it part of “The Wild World of College Football.” The release described the MEAC/SWAC Challenge as “one of the sport’s most celebrated HBCU traditions.”

SWAC title game gets ESPN2 window

HBCU football will also be part of Championship Weekend.

The SWAC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2. The winner will advance to the Celebration Bowl to face the MEAC champion.

That gives the SWAC title game a national platform during one of the sport’s biggest weekends. It will air the same day as the ACC, SEC, MAC and American championship games.

For ESPN, the 2026 schedule is built around major brands and high-stakes games. But the inclusion of HBCU football shows that the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and SWAC Championship remain valuable parts of the college football calendar.

The full early-season ESPN college football schedule will be released May 27. But the early reveal already makes one thing clear: HBCU football will again have key national windows in 2026.