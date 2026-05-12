SEC boycott calls, Lane Kiffin interview creating needed discussions

A call to boycott SEC athletics after a major Supreme Court voting rights ruling and Lane Kiffin has pushed college football into uncomfortable territory.



But the truth is, college football was already there.



The Supreme Court recently struck down Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana v. Callais, a ruling widely viewed by voting rights advocates as another blow to the Voting Rights Act. The decision could open the door for more redistricting across the country, particularly in the South, where Black political representation has long been fought over, challenged and diminished. (AP News)



Almost immediately, the ruling sparked a political response that crossed into college athletics. A graphic calling for a boycott of SEC games began circulating online. It called on Black athletes to boycott nationally televised SEC games, transfer from SEC schools and decommit from SEC programs.



That is a big ask and its an important conversation.



Because far too often in this country, people try to separate politics, history and race. They want politics in one box, sports in another and history somewhere far enough away that nobody has to deal with it.



That may make people comfortable.



It does not make it honest.

SEC schools did not integrate out of kindness

The SEC is not just a football conference. It is a cultural institution rooted in the South. Its schools are built on tradition, pageantry, memory and money.



College football sells the past every Saturday.



It sells old songs. Old rivalries and logos. Old stadiums and mascots. Ancient stories and old grudges.



So we do not get to pretend the past only matters when it makes people feel good.



The same Southern flagship universities that now make millions from Black athletes did not begin integration because they woke up one morning with moral clarity. They were forced, pressured and dragged into a new world by federal power, legal challenges, student courage and social change.



That is not opinion — it’s history.



Now, decades later, many of those same institutions benefit heavily from the talent of young Black men and women. They benefit from their speed, strength, skill, charisma and cultural capital. They benefit from Black families sending sons and daughters into stadiums that were not originally built with them in mind.



That is why this SEC boycott conversation hits differently.



This is not just about one court ruling.



It is about whether the institutions that profit from Black talent can remain silent while Black political power is weakened in the very states they call home.

Lane Kiffin said the quiet part out loud

Then came Lane Kiffin.



In a Vanity Fair interview, Kiffin talked about the difficulty of recruiting Black athletes to Ole Miss before taking the LSU job. He suggested that diversity, or the lack of it, impacted recruiting at Ole Miss. After backlash, Kiffin apologized and said the comments were not calculated. (Yahoo Sports)



But the thing is, Kiffin was not wrong to say race, campus culture and geography matter in recruiting.



He just said it out loud.



Ole Miss has always been one of the most obvious examples. Its name, imagery and traditions have long carried ties to the Confederacy and the antebellum South. The school has made changes over time. But history does not disappear because a logo changes or a mascot gets retired.



The past lingers.



It lingers in symbols and family conversations. It lingers in what parents think when they send their Black child to live in a place for three or four years.



Kiffin was right that recruiting Black athletes to Ole Miss comes with a different set of realities than recruiting them to some other places.



But he cannot exactly throw stones from Baton Rouge.



LSU exists in the same region. It plays in the same conference. It benefits from the same power structure. It recruits the same Black athletes from many of the same communities. Like many an SEC coach before him, Kiffin and Staff will likely use his cross-town HBCU, Southern University, as another recruiting tool. Come to LSU and play on the big stage, then get an ‘HBCU experience’ on The Bluff. It’s been that way since they started letting black players wear their uniforms, and it is likely to be that way forever.



Ole Miss may be the most glaring example. It is not the only one.

HBCU people have always understood this

For those of us who support HBCUs, this conversation is not new.



We have always talked about what it would look like if more of the best and brightest Black athletes chose HBCUs. Not just as a romantic idea. Not just as nostalgia. But as a real question about power.



What would happen if elite Black talent went to Black institutions?



For a brief moment, Coach Prime at Jackson State gave the country a glimpse. Travis Hunter went to an HBCU. Shedeur Sanders played at an HBCU. Jackson State became must-see television. ESPN showed up. Corporate America showed up. Recruits paid attention.



It was not the whole revolution.



But it was enough to show what was possible.



It also showed how quickly people get uncomfortable when HBCUs become more than symbolic. It is one thing to praise HBCUs during Black History Month, but another for an HBCU compete for top-tier talent.



That changes the math.



And college football is always about the math.

But the conversation still matters

Even if a full boycott never happens, the discussion still matters.



If fewer elite Black athletes chose SEC schools, where would they go? Would they simply go to Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC programs outside the Deep South? Probably many would.



But even that would create a shift.



A talent shift at the top creates movement below it. Some players who might have gone to those other Power Four schools could land elsewhere. Some could find their way to HBCUs. Some could help change the competitive landscape in ways that are hard to predict.



But this is bigger than roster movement. This is about leverage.



Black athletes have more leverage than they have ever had. They have NIL. They have the transfer portal. They have social media. They have the ability to speak directly to the public without waiting for a coach, sports information director or network partner to approve the message.



That does not mean every athlete wants to be an activist.



It does mean they have power.



And power is exactly what this voting rights conversation is about.

The South is not just where SEC football is played.



It is where millions of Black people live. It is where Black families work, vote, worship, raise children and build lives. It is where HBCUs were created because white institutions would not admit Black students. It is where Black athletes now power many of the most valuable brands in college sports.



So when redistricting decisions are viewed by many Black Americans as attempts to neutralize, diminish and ultimately destroy political opposition in the South, college football cannot act like it has nothing to do with the story. It absolutely does.



The same Black bodies that fill SEC rosters come from communities affected by those political decisions.



Families cheering on Saturdays may be fighting for representation on Tuesdays.



The same schools that profit from Black athletic labor exist inside states where Black political power is being contested in real time.



Ignoring that is not neutrality.



It is gaslighting.

The uncomfortable truth is still the truth

Lane Kiffin may have stumbled into this conversation. The SEC boycott call may not become a mass movement. The economics may be too powerful for many athletes to walk away.



But the larger issue is not going away.



College football is built on tradition. That is what makes it beautiful. That is also what makes it complicated.



You cannot celebrate tradition and then run from history.



You cannot sell the pageantry of the South and then pretend Southern politics do not matter.



Building billion-dollar athletic departments on Black talent while acting confused when Black people ask hard questions about representation, power and respect must end.



The boycott may not be practical, but the conversation is very necessary.



And in 2026, the collision between race, politics, history and college football is not some outside distraction.



It is the game itself.