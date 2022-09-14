By

One month after their collaboration was officially announced, Howard University and Jordan Brand have a new baby to show off.



Yes, Howard now has its own school-specific Air Jordan — the Air Jordan XI PE.

White leather upper is highlighted with the school’s signature blue and white colorways. It uses as the accent throughout. The show also includes Gold lace toggles and hangtag, embroidered “HU” insignia on the tongue of the shoes, and the school-inspired patch on the heels.

The gear was distributed to student-athletes at the school recently and shown across various social media pages. The Air Jordan XI PE is reportedly exclusively for Howard student-athletes.

Details of the deal between HU and Jordan first emerged this spring, but the deal wasn’t officially announced until August.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community,” Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President said in a statement. “As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it.”





Howard’s football program was the first to don the Jumpman this season as it became the first HBCU to wear it on the football field as well after transitioning from Under Armour. North Carolina A&T was the first HBCU to be outfitted by the Jordan Brand back in the 1990s.

Jordan Brand issues a Howard University exclusive release