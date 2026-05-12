Alcorn State’s historic hoops recruit can fix this glaring problem

When four-star guard Josh Powell talks about his game, he does not start with scoring.

He starts with rebounding.

“Everybody can score. Everybody can find somebody that can average 20 now in college,” Powell said. “So I have to try to do other things that separates myself from any other high school recruit.”

“I know if I’m rebounding at a high level, just as I’m scoring, coaches will want that even more. Anytime I see the ball go up, I just crash the boards and get as many rebounds as I can.”

That mentality could not come at a better time for Alcorn State basketball.

The Braves finished last in the SWAC in rebounding margin last season at minus-6.8 per game. Alcorn State averaged just 30.2 rebounds per contest while opponents averaged 36.9 rebounds, one of the biggest statistical weaknesses on the roster.

Now the Braves are adding a 6-foot-5 guard who embraces physicality, crashes the glass and prides himself on doing more than simply putting points on the board.

Josh Powell Is More Than Just A Scorer

Powell arrives at Alcorn State with one of the strongest recruiting profiles the program has seen in years.

The four-star combo guard picked up offers from programs including:

Oklahoma State

LSU

Illinois

Mississippi State

Norfolk State

Texas A&M

Arizona State

Florida A&M

At 6-foot-5, Powell brings the kind of size and versatility modern college basketball covets from guards.

But Powell says his game is built around complete two-way impact.

“I’m a 6-5 guard, strong, physical guard that can get to my spots,” Powell said. “I play a lot in the mid-range game, pulling up into my spots. And then I can shoot the ball at a high level, the three ball and everything, I can shoot wherever on the court.”

“I get to the rim and I play hard. I play physical defense, I’m a dog on defense and [overall] just an all-around three-level scorer.”

That blend of scoring ability, toughness and rebounding effort could make him one of the most impactful incoming players in the SWAC.

Josh Powell’s International Numbers Back It Up

Powell recently showcased his all-around game during the 2026 Avance Global Cup in Málaga, Spain.

The international event featured elite high school teams, academies and junior clubs competing in front of approximately 30 NBA scouts.

Powell filled up the stat sheet throughout the tournament, averaging:

18 points per game

8.3 rebounds per game

2.6 assists per game

1.6 steals per game

His individual performances included:

19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals vs. Varese

20 points and 10 rebounds vs. Australia Elite

15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists vs. NBA Academy Africa

The rebounding production stands out especially for a guard.

Guards who consistently rebound create extra possessions, ignite transition offense and help teams compensate for size disadvantages in the frontcourt.

That is an area where Alcorn State desperately needed help last season.

Josh Powell Could Help Change Alcorn State’s Identity

The Braves struggled physically on the glass throughout SWAC play.

Only Southern and Bethune-Cookman finished with positive rebounding margins in the conference, while Alcorn State finished at the bottom of the league rankings.

Adding a player like Powell could help shift that culture.

His approach reflects the type of mentality coaches want from high-level guards:

toughness,

effort,

versatility,

and willingness to impact winning beyond scoring.

That may ultimately become the most important part of Powell’s game at Alcorn State.

Because while his scoring and recruiting rankings grab headlines, his rebounding mindset could be what changes games for the Braves.