Former 4-Star UCLA QB Signs With HBCU After Portal Exits

Just days after intense spring competition pushed multiple quarterbacks into the transfer portal, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football may have responded with its biggest statement yet. The Charlotte, NC HBCU and reigning CIAA champions have landed Parker McQuarrie, a former four-star quarterback who originally signed with the UCLA Bruins football out of high school.

And suddenly, JCSU’s quarterback room looks less like a rebuilding project—and more like a program preparing for another NCAA Division II playoff run.

The speed of it all is hard to ignore.

One week, the Golden Bulls were navigating transfer portal exits after what was easily the most competitive spring period of the Maurice Flowers era. Next, they added a former Power Four quarterback with a heavy national recruiting pedigree.

Inside the world of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, the shift has played out in real time.

Cameras were already rolling throughout spring practice as the HBCU Gameday Original series documented the intensity, roster battles, and pressure surrounding a championship program trying to sustain its rise. Now, McQuarrie’s arrival—and the quarterback battle forming around it—is expected to become one of the defining storylines of Season 4.

Committed to play QB at Johnson C. Smith University to finish my college career with 2 seasons left! pic.twitter.com/lxnE6qfAz2 — Parker McQuarrie (@PBMcQuarrie) May 10, 2026

A Different Kind of HBCU Recruiting Win

Four-star quarterbacks signing with a Division II HBCU is rare.

Former Power Four quarterbacks signing with a Division II HBCU is even rarer.

That’s what makes Parker McQuarrie’s commitment significant beyond the position itself.

At 6-foot-7 and more than 220 pounds, the New Hampshire native arrived at UCLA as one of the top pro-style quarterback prospects in the country. Recruiting services ranked him among the nation’s top pocket passers in the 2020 recruiting class, and he held offers from programs including Michigan, Miami, Wisconsin, and Boston College before eventually committing to UCLA and coach Chip Kelly.

His college journey since then has crossed multiple levels of football.

After two seasons at UCLA, McQuarrie transferred to Independence Community College in Kansas in search of playing time before eventually landing at the University of New Haven, playing in its final season as a DI before making the DI in July of 2025.

Now, he arrives at JCSU looking to prove himself at a moment when the program itself is evolving.

The Portal Exits Changed the Story—Not the Ambition

Just last week, JCSU saw both backup quarterbacks enter the transfer portal following a spring that coaches and players described as the most competitive of the Maurice Flowers era.

The Golden Bulls lost Andrew Attmore II and Trooper Floyd after a spring defined by roster battles, physical practices, and a program-wide push for competition following the school’s first CIAA championship in more than 50 years.

But instead of lowering expectations, the roster turnover appears to have sharpened them.

Because Parker McQuarrie’s addition doesn’t feel like a depth move.

It feels like escalation.

That edge was visible throughout spring practice and was heavily documented during production for Brick x Brick Season 4. Practices regularly carried a game-like intensity. One-on-one drills became personal battles. Offense-versus-defense periods sometimes felt like two separate teams fighting for control of the program’s future.

Now, the quarterback room has become the clearest example of that pressure.

DTR, Ethan Garbers and Parker McQuarrie throwing deep left at #UCLA practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/MTduT1jWps — Sam Connon (@SamConnon) August 13, 2021

JCSU Is Recruiting Like a DII Contender

There’s another detail that quietly says a lot about where JCSU football is headed.

McQuarrie also received an offer from Wingate University back in January, one of the most consistently successful Division II football programs in the Charlotte region and a national benchmark at the level.

For years, Wingate represented the standard for Division II football in the Charlotte Metro area.

Now, JCSU is operating in those same conversations.

That shift has been building for a while.

The Golden Bulls not only captured the CIAA championship in 2025 but also hosted the first NCAA football playoff game in Charlotte history. Yet despite entering the postseason as a No. 2 seed, JCSU’s playoff run ended at home in the first round.

The result left the program hungry for more.

McQuarrie’s commitment feels like another signal that the next step for JCSU is no longer simply repeating as conference champions.

It’s competing deeper into December.

A Quarterback Battle Built for Brick x Brick

What makes the move even more fascinating is what it means for fall camp.

JCSU’s quarterback room currently consists of only two players, but those two players now include a former FCS quarterback in Joshua Jackson and a former Power Four quarterback in McQuarrie.

Jackson arrived from Central Connecticut State and emerged from spring as the likely front-runner after taking the bulk of first-team reps. His leadership and work ethic quickly became one of the defining themes of spring practice.

Parker McQuarrie enters with a completely different profile.

Jackson brings mobility, vocal leadership, and experience operating under pressure. McQuarrie brings rare size, Power Four pedigree, and untapped upside that once made him one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.

And neither arrives at JCSU expecting to be handed the job. Both will enter fall camp knowing that this will be a fierce competition for who takes control under center.

That reality is expected to shape the fall camp portion of Brick x Brick Season 4, which will resume production through summer workouts and into fall camp. The quarterback competition is already emerging as one of the central arcs of the upcoming season as JCSU attempts to follow up on a historic championship run with even higher expectations.

If spring football felt intense, fall camp may become something else entirely.

Bigger Than the CIAA

The most important part of this story may not even be the quarterback room.

It may be what this signing represents.

For years, Division II HBCU football programs were often viewed as destinations for overlooked talent or regional recruiting battles.

JCSU is starting to look different.

The Golden Bulls are now attracting players with Power Four backgrounds, national recruiting profiles, and experience across multiple levels of college football into a roster already coming off a championship season.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

It happens when a program’s expectations change.

And inside JCSU football, those expectations no longer seem limited to the CIAA.

All three seasons of the HBCU Gameday Original series are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Filmhub’s Relay platform, with Season 4 currently in production.

The upcoming season will heavily feature JCSU’s quarterback battle, the fallout from spring transfer portal exits, fall camp competition, and the next chapter of the Golden Bulls’ push toward national contention.

Watch now on Prime Video and Filmhub’s Relay app.