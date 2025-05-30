DeSean Jackson, Clinton Portis hype for first Mega Camp

Delaware State is looking to flip the East Coast recruiting scene on its head. Former NFL stars DeSean Jackson and Clinton Portis are turning up the heat as they gear up to host their first-ever HBCU Mega Camp at Alumni Stadium on June 7—and they’re not just promising drills and daps. They’re promising scholarships.

“Mega Camp, all high schoolers, all ballers,” Jackson said in a recent video from the DSU field. “We got the fastest 40 man, we wanna see who’s the fastest dude in Delaware, Florida, California. Wherever y’all from, come get it in right here, on DSU, man.”

Portis, never one to back down from the spotlight, matched the energy. “Scholarship offers on deck, DMV come out and represent.”

For those who are wondering ?. Yes Coach Jac @DeSeanJackson10 & Coach CP @TheRealC_Portis will be at Alumni Stadium June 7th for the Mega Camp. Where will you be? #JacEra https://t.co/Wk1IiiHxOS pic.twitter.com/fnDFwmyjne — Delaware State FB (@DelSt_Football) May 27, 2025

Mega Camp Opportunity

Mega camps are large-scale football showcases where prospects can demonstrate their skills in front of numerous college coaches. These events are crucial for athletes seeking scholarships and roster spots. Offering direct evaluation by decision-makers from various programs.

These massive showcases bring in prospects from multiple graduating classes—2026, 2027, 2028, and even JUCOs and transfers—for a shot at impressing college coaches from all over. It’s exposure meets opportunity, and for players who might be flying under the radar, it could be a game-changer.

Jackson State is teaming up with 247Sports to host the biggest HBCU Mega Camp in the country, drawing 40+ schools to Mississippi. Delaware State’s camp is making its own noise. With two NFL legends on the sidelines, it’s shaping up to be the destination for top talent in the Northeast. Power 4 schools like Colorado (Pac-12), Syracuse (ACC), and Maryland (Big Ten) will be in attendance. Similarly, HBCU schools such as Morgan State (MEAC), Bowie State (CIAA), and Livingstone College (CIAA) will also have coaches in attendance.



DeSean Jackson, who capped a 15-year NFL career with over 11,000 all-purpose yards, took the reins at Delaware State in late 2024 with a mission. To elevate the program and the HBCU recruiting footprint in the area. Clinton Portis joined his squad in early 2025, bringing the same edge that made him a two-time Pro Bowler and nearly a 10,000-yard rusher in the league.

Now they’re leveraging their star power for the next generation of HBCU football players.

Delaware State’s HBCU Mega Camp isn’t just a showcase. It’s a level up for HBCU football recruiting on the East Coast. For recruits dreaming of the next level, it’s time to lace up, show out, and secure the bag.