Howard University, Jordan Brand reach 20-year deal

After months of rumors and reports, Howard University and Jordan Brand have finally announced their partnership — and it’s a long-term one.



The HBCU and the world-famous brand have reached a 20-year partnership agreement that aims to elevate Howard’s athletic department, unlock new opportunities for recruitment and inspire a new generation to dream of excellence.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community,” Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President said in a statement. “As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it.”

The news comes a few months after the first reports of the deal. We asked head football coach Larry Scott about the impending deal during MEAC Media Day and he wasn’t about to jump the shark.



“We’ll see when that happens,” Scott told us. “We’ll see what we come out in. We might come out in adidas.”



Clearly that wasn’t the case.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together,” says Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President.

The first Jumpman uniforms will be revealed on August 27.

“This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard,” says Kery Davis, Athletic Director for Howard University. “After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”

