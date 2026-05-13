HBCU and broadcast legend Charlie Neal passes away

Charlie Neal, the pioneering HBCU broadcaster whose voice helped carry Black college sports into homes across America, has died following an illness. He spent the majority of his 80 years building a career defined by preparation, reverence, and historical purpose.

Born on Oct. 28, 1945, Neal became far more than a play-by-play announcer. He became one of the clearest voices explaining why HBCU sports mattered. At a time when Black college football and basketball were often ignored by major television networks, Neal helped create a platform that treated those games with dignity and care.

That work changed the landscape.

In 1980, Neal joined Black Entertainment Television at its foundation and helped establish a national home for HBCU athletics. He served as the network’s lead play-by-play announcer and executive producer for sports. In that role, he did not just call the action. He helped build the football schedule itself and shape how Black college sports were presented to the nation.

For many fans, Charlie Neal was the sound of Saturday afternoons and rivalry weekends. He brought polish to broadcasts, but he also brought context. He understood that HBCU sports were not just competition. They were living history tied to institutions, communities, bands, coaches, and generations of pride.

His work gave athletes exposure that had often been denied to them. It gave coaches and programs a larger stage. It also helped connect fans across conferences, from the MEAC and CIAA to the SWAC and SIAC.

Charlie Neal and the HBCU story

What made Charlie Neal special was not only his voice. It was his sense of responsibility.



He treated each broadcast like an act of preservation. Neal regularly wove the names of past legends into present-day games. He reminded viewers that stars like Walter Payton and Jerry Rice were part of a deeper HBCU lineage. He made sure younger audiences understood that the game in front of them belonged to a much longer story.

That instinct made him a bridge between eras.

Neal also formed one of the great partnerships in Black sports broadcasting with Hall of Famer Lem Barney. Together, they became a trusted soundtrack for HBCU football and basketball. Their longevity reflected more than chemistry. It reflected shared purpose.

When BET moved away from sports, Neal kept moving forward. He continued his broadcasting work through major outlets, including ESPN, where he called the first football game aired on ESPNU. More recently, he remained visible as a lead announcer for HBCU GO, still serving the community that had long been central to his life’s work.

Broadcaster honors followed Charlie Neal’s impact

The honors came because the impact was impossible to miss.



Charlie Neal earned induction into the MEAC Hall of Fame, the CIAA Hall of Fame, and the Black College Football Hall of Fame. In 2023, he also became the first recipient of the Chris Schenkel Award to come from the HBCU ranks.

“I have no regrets,” Neal said in an interview. “I have been blessed I have been fortunate and I have been able to do things see things travel places meet people that some people can’t even dream of doing”

Those awards matter. But they are only part of the legacy.

Charlie Neal helped make Black college sports visible, credible, and memorable on a national scale. He did not simply describe games. He documented a people, a tradition, and a sporting world that deserved to be seen whole.

That is the mark of a great broadcaster.

That is the mark of Charlie Neal.