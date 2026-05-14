Niece of Walter Payton takes over HBCU golf program

Clark Atlanta University is turning to HBCU golf royalty to launch its new women’s golf program.

The university announced the hiring of Erica Payton — the niece of NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton and daughter of longtime Jackson State golf coach Eddie Payton — as the inaugural head coach of Clark Atlanta women’s golf.

Payton brings deep HBCU ties, collegiate coaching experience and a championship pedigree to the Panthers as the program prepares for its first season.

“Erica Payton embodies championship excellence,” Clark Atlanta athletic director Dr. Jerel Drew said in a statement. “A Hall of Fame golfer from Jackson State University, her legacy is built on discipline, dominance and an unwavering commitment to greatness.”

Erica Payton brings HBCU golf pedigree to Clark Atlanta

Payton has spent her life around the game of golf.

A former standout golfer at Jackson State University, she was inducted into the Jackson State Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. She later transitioned into coaching during graduate school before serving as an assistant coach at Millsaps College.

Clark Atlanta officials believe her combination of coaching experience and HBCU culture makes her the ideal person to build the program from the ground up.

“She brings not only experience, but the mindset of a true champion — one who will inspire, develop and elevate our student-athletes to compete, lead and win at the highest level,” Drew said.

Walter Payton family legacy continues in HBCU athletics

The Payton name carries major significance in sports history.

Walter Payton remains one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and a Pro Football Hall of Fame member. Erica Payton’s father, Eddie Payton, built a respected legacy of his own as Jackson State’s longtime golf coach.

Now, Erica Payton continues that family tradition while helping expand opportunities for women’s golf at an HBCU.

As a proud HBCU graduate, Payton said her mission extends beyond competition.

She is focused on increasing representation in golf and creating opportunities for young women and underrepresented student-athletes to enter the sport.

Clark Atlanta women’s golf gets experienced leader

Payton’s coaching philosophy centers on accountability, leadership and personal growth alongside competitive success.

Former LPGA Tour golfer and Epson Tour member Shasta Averyhardt praised the hire and said Payton understands both elite golf and the HBCU experience.

“Her background speaks for itself,” Averyhardt said. “Her experience at the junior, amateur and collegiate levels, including her time at Jackson State University, gives her a strong understanding of both high-level competition and the HBCU environment.”

Averyhardt also noted Payton’s work at Millsaps College demonstrated her ability to help build a winning culture.

Erica Payton’s impact extends beyond golf

In addition to her coaching career, Payton remains active in community service through the Junior League. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Now, she will lead Clark Atlanta into a new era as the university launches women’s golf for the first time.

For Clark Atlanta, the hire represents more than adding a coach. It brings a respected HBCU golf name, proven leadership and a direct connection to one of the most iconic families in sports history.