PJ Tucker snags exclusive Howard edition Air Jordan 1 Low

NBA player and elite sneaker head PJ Tucker was able to get his hand on the exclusive Howard Bison Air Jordan 1 Low. Back in March around the time of the MEAC Championship Tournament, the Bison basketball teams were presented with the impressive Air Jordan 1 Low OG PE as a Howard player exclusive.

A tweet from ESPN’s Nick DePaula showed a video of Tucker displaying the shoe and praising the design of the exclusive Howard Air Jordan model.

PJ Tucker is known for rocking crazy kicks both on and off the court. In 2021 Sportskeeda ranked Tucker at #1 for the “Top Five Sneakerheads in the NBA.” According to the article Tucker owned over 5,000 pairs of shoes before the start of the season.

PJ Tucker shares a look at the @HUBisonSports exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low 👀👀



“Best Jordan college PE yet,” he said pic.twitter.com/ozGNs2ib8X — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 1, 2023

The suede base shoe is laced with a vivid crimson patterned fabric that covers the pair. Basic layers include smooth leather that is finished in a crisp white. The distinctive navy colorway of Howard is first introduced by the iconic Nike swoosh on the sides and lateral forefoot, while labels on the tongue continue this theme.

The low-top Air Jordan 1’s inside lining is made of quilted satin, adding to the uniqueness of the shoes. The images for “HOWARD BISON” have taken the place of traditional “NIKE AIR”. Finally, the brown gummy bottom completes the unit.

Photo Courtesy of: Sneaker News

Howard isn’t the first HBCU colorway to grace a Jordan shoe. Since 2022, FAMU, Clark Atlanta, and North Carolina A&T have graced an Air Jordan 1 Low as a part of the “Be true to your school” sneaker campaign.

After reading the description and seeing the shoe I know we all can’t wait to get our hands on it, especially for the upcoming summer but this won’t happen anytime soon. Neither Nike nor Jordan has made any announcements regarding a release for these Air Jordan 1 Low OG PE kicks for public consumption.

