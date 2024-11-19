South Carolina State trying to stay level despite MEAC title

South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry preaches sole focus on the task at hand, and it has paid off in the form of a MEAC title for the first-year coach.



As he talked with the media following his team’s 54-7 win over Morgan State, he reflected on the Bulldogs’ hard-fought path to clinching the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title. Despite the celebration, Berry’s focus shifted immediately to their upcoming showdown with Norfolk State.

“It’s a blessing to be in this position, but we’re not finished yet,” Berry said. “We have to keep our eyes on the next game and keep improving.”

South Carolina State secured the MEAC title with a combination of explosive offense and suffocating defense throughout the season. Quarterback Eric Phoenix has been the engine of the offense, throwing for 2,460 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing over 65 percent of his passes. Phoenix’s favorite target, Caden High, has been electrifying, catching 55 passes for 819 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the ground, Deondra Duehart provided a consistent rushing attack, leading the team with 443 yards and seven touchdowns, complemented by KZ Adams’ 369 yards. The offense averaged an impressive 418 yards per game, outscoring opponents by an average of 33.7 to 20.9 points.

“Our success comes from preparation and execution,” Berry said. “Every player understands their role, and we’ve committed to doing the little things right.”

South Carolina State linebacker Ashaad Hall sacks NC Central quarterback Walker Harris. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

The defense has been just as formidable, highlighted by linebacker Ashaad Hall’s 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. The unit has forced 13 interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns, with standout performances from defensive back Diego Addison and linebacker John Hannibal. Opponents struggled to find rhythm, averaging just 3.2 yards per rush and completing only 53.8% of passes against the Bulldogs.

Special teams have also contributed significantly, with kicker Kyle Gallegos converting eight field goals and the punt team allowing a net average of just 36.3 yards.

Despite the statistics and accolades, Berry remains focused on the fundamentals. The Bulldogs face a Norfolk State team known for its disciplined approach and opportunistic play. Berry emphasized that staying sharp is crucial.

“Norfolk State is a great program. They’ll make us pay if we lose focus,” Berry said. “We have to approach this week like any other, with the same intensity and preparation.”

South Carolina State’s MEAC journey has been marked by several defining moments. A thrilling 24-21 victory over North Carolina Central showcased the team’s ability to grind out tough wins, while their offensive firepower was on full display in a 69-35 rout of Delaware State.

“Our guys have shown incredible resilience,” Berry said. “They’ve stayed hungry, no matter the challenge.”

As the Bulldogs prepare for the Spartans, Berry’s message is clear: the MEAC title is just the beginning. “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but the job isn’t done,” he said.

“We want to finish the season strong and continue to represent South Carolina State with pride.”



SC State will play the Jackson State-Southen University winner in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14.