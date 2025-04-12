HBCU gymnast Morgan Price repeats as national champion

In another historic milestone for HBCU gymnastics, Fisk University’s Morgan Price has once again captured the national spotlight. The standout junior gymnast claimed her second consecutive all-around title at the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships (WCGNIC) on Friday night, scoring an impressive 39.350 to defend her crown.

Formerly known as the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships, the WCGNIC showcases top-tier talent from across the nation. Price, competing for the only HBCU gymnastics team in the field, stood tall against elite competition. She outpaced SEMO’s Taylor Ingle, who finished as the runner-up with a 39.225, and Bridgeport’s Abigail Kenney, who took third with a 38.95.

The HBCU star qualified for all four individual event finals with top-eight finishes across the board, further underscoring her dominance. But Price won’t be representing Fisk alone in the next round. Her teammate Aliyah Reed-Hammon delivered a breakout performance of her own, finishing in the top two on both vault and beam to secure spots in both event finals.

Fisk gymnastics star Morgan Price launches off the beam at UGA.

Price’s repeat performance is not just a personal triumph — it’s another powerful chapter in the growth of HBCU gymnastics. Since joining Fisk, she’s been a trailblazer for the sport at historically Black colleges and universities, proving that excellence knows no boundaries. Earlier this year she became the first gymnast from an HBCU to record a perfect score.

“I know that that a lot of little gymnasts, whether they’re a minority or not, look up to us because they see a whole team full of black and brown gymnasts doing the sport that they love, and it can show that you can also do (college gymnastics) as well, as long as you keep working hard and putting your mind to it,” she told Forbes after repeating as champion.

With both Price and Reed-Hammon advancing to the event finals, Fisk University is once again proving that HBCU programs can shine on the national stage in gymnastics. The duo’s success highlights the continuing evolution of a program that has broken barriers and redefined what’s possible in collegiate athletics.