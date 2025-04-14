HBCU basketball star flips commitment from SEC school to Big 12 program

Former Norfolk State women’s basketball star Kierra Wheeler announced on social media that she is taking her talents to West Virginia after three seasons at the HBCU.

The news comes after Wheeler initially committed to Auburn to play for ex-NSU women’s basketball coach Larry Vickers, who departed Norfolk State’s program to become the head coach at Auburn in the Southeastern Conference. Now, instead of Wheeler re-connecting with Vickers at Auburn, the 6’1” forward will play for the Mountaineers and head coach Mark Kellogg.

Wheeler averaged 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, along with 65 steals, 80 blocks and 49 assists during the 2024-25 campaign. She led the MEAC this season in field goal percentage (48.0%), offensive rebounds (110) as well as posted back-to-back seasons leading the conference in total blocks.

Kierra Wheeler helped her HBCU squad win three consecutive MEAC titles.

In three seasons at NSU, the Minneapolis, Minn., native averaged 14.8 points, 1.7 blocks, 1.5 steals, 1.2 assists, 9.0 rebounds while shooting 50.2% from the floor in 98 games. Wheeler and former Spartans guard Diamond Johnson played a big part in NSU becoming one of nine Division I teams to secure 30 wins this season. The Spartans earned the No. 13 seed in this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 4 seed Maryland in the first round of the event.

https://twitter.com/WVSportsDotCom/status/1911591619192668181

Wheeler joins a WVU team that finished 25-8 overall and 13-5 in the Big 12 in the 2024-25 campaign. WVU defeated Columbia 78-59 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament before losing to North Carolina 58-47 in the second round of the tourney.