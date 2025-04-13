Two HBCU bands join Travis Scott on stage at Coachella

Travis Scott delivered a high-octane performance at Coachella on April 12, 2025, marking one of the festival’s most anticipated moments. Joining him during his set were two iconic HBCU Bands, The Marching 100 from Florida A&M and the Sonic Boom of the South from Jackson State.

Taking the stage late Saturday night, the Houston rapper transformed the desert into his own Astroworld, complete with elaborate visuals, a towering stage setup, and a mosh-pit-ready crowd. Opening with “HYAENA” from his Utopia album, Scott wasted no time sending his fans into a frenzy.

The Marching 100 and Sonic Boom of the South performed an original arrangement of Travis Scott’s “4X4” for his Coachella intro. The record features a sample from Tennessee State University and the Aristocrat of Bands, and features The Marching Storm from Prairie View A&M in the music video. Both FAMU and Jackson State responded to Scott’s open invitation in February for an HBCU band to perform a horn arrangement for Coachella.

It was quite the day for the Marching 100, our Vaughn Wilson reports that the other half of the band was at Bragg Stadium on campus Saturday night performing with line dance king “Cupid.”

Back in the desert Scott blended fan favorites like “SICKO MODE,” “goosebumps,” and “Antidote” with newer tracks, including unreleased snippets that sent fans into a frenzy. Pyrotechnics, fire bursts, and surreal lighting elevated the experience, while guest appearances—rumored to include Don Toliver and Playboi Carti—added to the hype.

Scott also paid homage to the late Virgil Abloh with a heartfelt shoutout and visuals honoring the iconic designer. The crowd, a sea of phones and raging fans, stayed locked in for the entire set, proving his grip on festival culture is as strong as ever.