Virginia State hires veteran to take over women’s hoops

Ettrick, Va. – Millette Green has been announced as the seventh head coach of the Virginia State University Women’s Basketball program by Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Tiffani-Dawn B. Sykes .

“In VSU Athletics, we’re committed to aligning with both departmental and institutional priorities, and that starts with putting students at the center of everything we do,” said Sykes. “We were intentional about identifying a leader who prioritizes the student experience above all else, and Coach Millette Green understands that responsibility.

She has a strong reputation as a recruiter and deep ties within the Commonwealth. As a product of the Boo Williams Summer League, she brings with her the competitive foundation that defines girls’ and women’s basketball in Virginia. I’m excited to welcome her back to the state and to the VSU family.”

Millette Green most recently served as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University beginning in the 2022–23 season. While with the Demon Deacons, she oversaw the wing players and, alongside the recruiting director, spearheaded the program’s recruiting efforts. Last season, Wake Forest finished with the second-most three-pointers made in program history, with 227. Helping lead recruiting efforts, the Demon Deacons signed a top-25 recruiting class according to ESPNW during Green’s first season on campus. This marked the first time since the 2014 class that Wake Forest signed multiple top-100 players in the same class and just the second time in the ESPNW era.

“With great honor and gratitude, I am excited to lead the women’s basketball program at Virginia State University,” said Green. “This program has a winning tradition with five CIAA conference championships. I strive to build upon the foundation laid here and compete for championships at every level. I look forward to representing and engaging with the Trojan community.”

Prior to her time at Wake Forest, Green served as head coach of the Augusta University Women’s Basketball program (2017–22), top assistant at William & Mary (2013–17), associate head coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University (2010–13), assistant coach at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (2008–10), and assistant coach at Robert Morris University (2007–08). While at Augusta, Green helped lead a team that had just four wins in her first season to a 15-win team in her final season.

While at William & Mary, she helped guide the program to some of its best seasons in recent history. In 2016–17, W&M tied a school record with 20 wins, won a CAA Tournament game for the first time since 2009, and advanced to the CAA Semifinals for the first time since 2001. The Tribe also won 11 straight games — the longest single-season streak in school history — from Nov. 18, 2016, to Jan. 2, 2017.

Under her guidance, 27 different players have earned All-Conference honors, and two received Player of the Year awards. In 2007–08, while at Robert Morris University, Sade Logan was named Northeast Conference Player of the Year, and in 2018–19, Asia Harrison was named Peach Belt Freshman of the Year. In the classroom, Coach Green’s teams have also succeeded, with 32 players earning spots on their conference’s All-Academic Team.

Green is a 2003 graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), where she was a member of the women’s basketball team. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and an MBA Preparatory Certificate from UMBC. Green began her collegiate career at East Carolina University before transferring to UMBC. She later earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Sports Management from Barry University.

Green’s coaching philosophy emphasizes mental and physical toughness, requiring players to prioritize team success over individual accolades. Offensively, her system features a half-court, five-person motion offense that relies on movement, basketball IQ, and rebounding.

Defensively, her teams will employ both half-court and full-court man-to-man defense, aiming to limit offensive rebounds, force tough shots, and create turnovers.

What They Are Saying

Clint Bryant – AD Emeritus, Augusta University

“Virginia State has made an outstanding hire in Head Women’s Basketball Coach Millette Green. I know that my good friend, AD Peggy Davis, would have been proud. Coach Green stands for everything that the student-athlete experience exemplifies. She will do a terrific job leading the program in one of the most competitive conferences in the NCAA.”