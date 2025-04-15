All MEAC player announces transfer location

South Carolina State standout forward and All MEAC performer Drayton Jones has entered the transfer portal and will continue his collegiate basketball career at Butler University. Jones shared the news with the Athletic on Tuesday and was reported on social media.

Jones, a 6-foot-11 sophomore from Houston, Texas, was a dominant presence for the Bulldogs during the 2024–25 season. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 56.4% from the field. Known for his physicality and touch around the basket, Jones quickly emerged as one of the top frontcourt players in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

The South Carolina State Bulldogs concluded the 2024–25 men’s basketball season with a 20–13 overall record and an 11–3 mark in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, earning a share of the MEAC regular-season title. Under third-year head coach Erik Martin, the Bulldogs demonstrated significant improvement, highlighted by a seven-game winning streak to close the regular season.

Narrow loss in MEAC Championship

In the MEAC tournament, South Carolina State secured victories over Coppin State and North Carolina Central before narrowly falling to top-seeded Norfolk State in the championship game. The team’s offensive prowess was evident, averaging nearly 80 points per game, ranking 49th nationally.

His most memorable performance came in December when he erupted for 34 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in a win over Charleston Southern. Jones was later named HBCU National Player of the Week by BOXTOROW in early March after leading S.C. State to back-to-back conference wins, including a crucial upset over then-MEAC leader Norfolk State.

Jones becomes the latest Bulldog to move to a high-major program via the transfer portal, highlighting the talent and development coming out of Orangeburg. He is expected to provide Butler with immediate help in the frontcourt as the Big East program looks to build momentum heading into next season.